WAYNE, Neb. -- Trevin Joseph held Wayne State move on to the second round of the Northern Sun men's basketball tournament.
Joseph scored 28 points and that helped the Wildcats pull away in the second half as Wayne State defeated the University of Mary 84-62 on Wednesday to advance to the second round of the NSIC tournament.
The Wildcats improved to 20-9 overall. It's the first 20-win season for Wayne State since the 1999-2000 season. The Wildcats play St. Cloud State in the second round of the tournament at 8 p.m. on Sunday in Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon. Mary ends the season with a 12-17 record.
Joseph was 10-of-17 from the field and he knocked down four 3-pointers to finish with 28 points. Kendall Jacks added 15 points, five rebounds and three assists. He moved into third place in all-time scoring in WSC history with 1,590 points. Jordan Janssen added 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Ben Dentlinger had seven rebounds and five blocks off the bench. Nick Ferrarini had four assists and seven points and Vance Janssen had four assists and three steals.
Matthew Kreklow led Mary with 18 points and Jaylan White 11 points and four assists. Dennis Austin III scored 10 points and had five rebounds.