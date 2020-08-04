Juco transfer DB Joseph is on campus, enrolled at UNL to become official member of team

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nadab Joseph is officially a Nebraska football player.
The junior college defensive back transfer arrived on campus over the weekend after being admitted to UNL and is enrolled in classes, a school spokesman confirmed to the Journal Star on Monday. Those developments mean Joseph's spot in the football program is solidified.
That this would happen was never in significant doubt since Joseph verbally committed to NU last month, but because he graduated and committed outside of a normal signing period, the process for formally adding him to the program was slightly different than a player who simply signed a National Letter of Intent in December or February.
Joseph, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound Miami native, was a four-star prospect out of high school and originally signed with Georgia but didn't qualify and ended up at Independence (Kansas) Community College.
Joseph was ranked the No. 3 overall junior college player in the 2020 class and was the top-ranked defensive back by 247Sports, but went unsigned in the original signing period in part because of questions as to whether he would have his associate’s degree in time to play this fall.
That changed this spring, however. On May 21, Joseph tweeted that he had graduated from junior college and, in the process, reignited his recruitment. By that time, however, Nebraska was already involved in the recruitment, having identified early the chance that Joseph might get eligible. Since then, he has taken summer classes, according to his junior college coaches, in order to get his grade-point average up to standard.
He is the final addition to Nebraska's 25-man recruiting class for the 2020 season and now the Huskers only wait on punter Daniel Cerni, who has not yet arrived from Australia amid the coronavirus pandemic.
