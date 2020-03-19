Juniors Mike Rose, O'Rien Vance anchor Iowa State linebacking core

Spears emerged as a sophomore and all he did was make big plays at his outside linebacker spot for the next three years.

He had a couple of interceptions that he returned for touchdowns in his career, he led Iowa State in tackles last season, he had seven pass break ups, which was the third most on Iowa State and the most among linebackers and he had eight tackles for a loss. He was the Defensive Player of the Game in the Liberty Bowl his sophomore season.

Replacing him will be no small task.

Jake Hummel was Spears’ backup last season and filled in admirably when Spears needed a break.

Hummel’s a senior from Des Moines and has been a solid back-up linebacker and special teams player for the Cyclones.

He played in all 13 games each of the last two seasons. As a sophomore, he 31 tackles and 3.5 tackles for a loss as a key reserve.

Last season as a junior, he recorded 36 tackles. 4.5 tackles for a loss, two pass breakups and an interception.

His senior season will be his chance to claim the other outside linebacker spot and give Iowa State the opportunity to have another season of rock-solid linebacker play from all three spots.