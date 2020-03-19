Juniors Mike Rose, O'Rien Vance anchor Iowa State linebacking core

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State has a pair of juniors that will be anchors to the second level of the defense.
Mike Rose and O’Rien Vance are both All-Big 12 caliber linebackers that will need to help bring along a new face at the other outside linebacker position.
Vance led the Cyclones in sacks with 6.5 and quarterback hurries with eight. Before he got injured in the West Virginia game, Vance, a Cedar Rapids Washington alum, led the Big 12 in sacks per game.
He proved to be a real pass-rush threat from his middle linebacker position.
Vance was able to play middle linebacker last season because Mike Rose, who was a Freshman All American as a true freshman, was willing to move from middle linebacker to outside linebacker to make room for Vance.
The switch didn’t appear to slow down Rose who led Iowa State in tackles for a loss with 9.5 and he was third on the team in tackles with 77.
Expect those two positions and those players to be the same in 2020.
“I never second guessed the move,” Rose said last season. “Wherever the coaches wanted me to be, I was going to do it. It’s been good and I think it’s helped our defense with getting O’Rien Vance in there.”
It’s the spot vacated by Second-Team All-Big 12 linebacker Marcel Spears that’s up for grabs.
Spears emerged as a sophomore and all he did was make big plays at his outside linebacker spot for the next three years.
He had a couple of interceptions that he returned for touchdowns in his career, he led Iowa State in tackles last season, he had seven pass break ups, which was the third most on Iowa State and the most among linebackers and he had eight tackles for a loss. He was the Defensive Player of the Game in the Liberty Bowl his sophomore season.
Replacing him will be no small task.
Jake Hummel was Spears’ backup last season and filled in admirably when Spears needed a break.
Hummel’s a senior from Des Moines and has been a solid back-up linebacker and special teams player for the Cyclones.
He played in all 13 games each of the last two seasons. As a sophomore, he 31 tackles and 3.5 tackles for a loss as a key reserve.
Last season as a junior, he recorded 36 tackles. 4.5 tackles for a loss, two pass breakups and an interception.
His senior season will be his chance to claim the other outside linebacker spot and give Iowa State the opportunity to have another season of rock-solid linebacker play from all three spots.
Defensive coordinator Jon Heacock loves substituting players on all three levels of the defense to keep players fresh, which is why a guy like Hummel got so much playing time with an All-Big 12 linebacker in front of him.
There’s no reason Heacock won’t continue to substitute often.
The backup linebacker spots are mostly up for grabs and are a great opportunity for a young player to get playing time, like Hummel did for the past two years.
Sophomore Gerry Vaugn appears to be following in that Hummel-type path. He primarily played on special teams last season as a freshman but the coaches have liked what they have seen from Vaugn and will give him every chance to earn time on the field.
Jatairis Grant is an interesting case. He’s a senior that has moved from safety to linebacker. He’ll likely be used in passing situations as a glorified nickel.
Lastly, Aric Horne is a name Iowa State coach Matt Campbell brought up during bowl practices as a person that was standing out. Horne redshirted last season but if Campbell mentions your name as someone who is standing out during your redshirt season, that usually bodes well for your playing time the next season — examples include receiver Tarique Milton, offensive lineman Trevor Downing and even Vance when he was redshirting.
It doesn’t mean Horne will win the backup job but he’ll get his chance to.
The Cyclones are in a good spot as far as linebackers go as long as the young pieces can develop into key backups.