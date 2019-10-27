Over the course of a calendar year, a miniscule amount of college football players’ and coaches’ time is spent actually competing in football games that count.
The vast majority of hours and days and weeks go into preparation, into practice, into the weight room, into team meetings and bonding classes and all of the rest.
The habits developed in all of that time, though, tend to show through when a team takes the field.
That’s what had senior defensive lineman Darrion Daniels upset hours before Nebraska ever took the field against Indiana on Saturday afternoon. That’s what had head coach Scott Frost concerned enough that he brought the morning moment up shortly after another afternoon fraught with mistakes and self-inflicted wounds piled up in a 38-31 loss to Indiana that goes down as yet another reminder — and man, there have been many — that undisciplined, sloppy football will get you beat far more often than not in the Big Ten.
Frost, in trying to describe what is holding this team, now 4-4 overall, 2-3 in the Big Ten and in an uphill battle to achieve bowl eligibility for the first time since 2016 despite a 514-yard offensive reawakening behind a pair of reserve quarterbacks — from finding brighter days, told a story about a morning “flow” session designed to get the players' blood moving on days when kickoff isn’t until later in the day.
“Guys weren’t dialed in enough and (senior defensive tackle and captain Darrion Daniels) had to stop everybody and yell at them,” Frost said. “That’s a guy that’s been here for six months.
“When there’s not enough attention to detail, not enough guys that care enough to do things perfect, then those mistakes show up on the field.”
They showed up in spades on an afternoon that saw the Huskers fall to 4-4 under Frost when topping the 500-yard mark offensively.
“We’ve got a lot of guys on this team that really care, we’ve got some guys on this team that are tough and dedicated enough. We don’t have enough of them yet,” Frost said. “I told the team, right now that’s where we are. We’re just OK. Because a lot of the things that are done are just OK. I’m not going to be happy with just OK and I want a bunch of team players that aren’t happy with just OK.
“It’s going to get better. I know nobody’s more disappointed than me, but Nebraska fans are disappointed and everybody wants it to happen faster. It’s going to happen, but one of the ways it’s going to happen is, ‘just OK' can’t exist around here and there’s a little too much just OK.”
That’s why the morning episode perturbed Frost. Moments like that don’t cause a critical procedure penalty or a missed block or a fumble, but the team that suffers those lulls at a team hotel, in Frost’s mind, is the one that will succumb in the critical moments that separate wins from losses.
He said he told the team after the loss that something like that never would have happened when he played at Nebraska. He told them his former teammates wouldn’t have been out for warmups on a cold night in Minneapolis two weeks ago wearing hooded sweatshirts because “I’m a little cold.” He said that’s the kind of thing that got a player in the 1990s ridiculed or beat up.
“There’s a difference in doing it (the right way) because we tell them to and doing it because they want to be great,” Frost said. “I think we still have some kind of ratio on one side or the other of that fence right now.”
Sophomore quarterback Noah Vedral, who started in place of injured sophomore Adrian Martinez, concurred with his head coach’s assessment.
“The little things and being (average) often don’t come directly from practice,” sophomore quarterback Noah Vedral said. “I think a lot of that stuff comes from the classroom, from off the field. Cleaning up your locker at the end of the day. Picking up the bottle that’s laying beside the trash can. The little things like that, I think what Darrion got after (us) about today was just that. Guys being a little bit lax and he wanted to snap us back into focus and ready to play.
“I’m appreciative of Darrion doing that and we need to be focused and locked in for stuff like that. It’s little things that happen way outside the game that can resonate throughout the game.”