JUSTIN RUST COLUMN: Farewell to a short but sweet run at the Sioux City Journal

It was just more than two years ago (25 months ago to be exact as colleague Bret Hayworth pointed out) when I started as the Sioux City Journal sports editor, following in the great Jeff Budlong's (and many other famous names') shoes.
For once, I was back home for the first time in a long time, basically since moving to Pine Bluff, Arkansas, almost a decade ago. Since that move, I was always at least four hours from home. But with the job at the SCJ, my hometown and high school were in my coverage area for the first time in my career.
But after 25 short months, Saturday is my final day at the Sioux City Journal since Monday will be my first day at the N'West Iowa REVIEW as the managing editor. It's kind of the same situation. I slid into the position here in Sioux City that was held by a good friend (Jeff Budlon) and in Sheldon, I will be sliding into a position that was previously held by another good friend (Ty Rushing).
Of course, it wasn't an easy choice by any means. I will be transitioning mostly out of the sports side and focusing on news and features, something I haven't done for more than a decade. But luckily I have had many reach out and tell me I am ready for this step in my career. Is it a bit scary? Yes. I know sports, I will always follow sports and be knowledgable about sports. But this felt right and it was an opportunity I couldn't pass up. Hey, I will actually figure out what 9 a.m. looks like consistently.
While I look to the future, I will always remember my time in Sioux City fondly, especially since it brought me back home.
Now, I know everyone doesn't go through this phase, especially in Northwest Iowa. But when I was in high school, I couldn't wait to get out and see the country, maybe work on one of the coasts, get away from Northwest Iowa.
I had my fun. I went from Yankton, S.D., to Mitchell, S.D., to Pine Bluff, Arkansas back to Iowa in Waverly, then to Muscatine and then to Mattoon, Illinois.
But when I was in Illinois, after about a year, I was thinking about coming back home and looking for jobs here when the SCJ job came home. It's been great being back home in Northwest Iowa and sometimes it takes being away from home to appreciate how great home is. It's like my mom basically wrote that line there.
I will admit, it's also been a tough run the last two years. When I got here, I was excited to work with Barry Poe and Jerry Giese, two stalwarts of the Journal. A little more than two months into my run as the sports editor, Barry and Jerry were both offered buyouts and by the end of March of 2019, I was on my own even though Barry has stayed on as a part-time writer and Jerry is now just a text away. That is quite the wealth of knowledge that left, though, but at least Steve Schmidt is still around take scores. He's been in that part-time position for a long time and does a great job.
Luckily, I was able to bring in Zach James, who will be the new sports editor of the Journal starting on Sunday. About a week ago, Zach thanked me for taking a chance on him. I didn't take much of a chance. I knew his work in Clinton and all he could do so I knew he would slide in perfectly here and will do a great job as the sports editor here.
Even with Zach and me, it was quite the task. There were only two full-time writers for the Journal coverage area. To put it in perspective, we have more states to cover (three) than full-time staffers. So there was plenty to keep us busy. A lot of long days but we always tried to get as much local in as we could. One of my proudest moments at the Journal was being awarded first place for best sports sections by the National Newspaper Association this past year. A lot of work went into that award and the amount of local stories that we ran was the selling point.
There have been other situations to navigate. Deadlines have moved up to the point where it is hard to get games from that night in, but coaches and athletic directors have been understanding.
That's another thing I will miss, all of the relationships with the coaches and athletic directors along with seeing some special athletes.
I've been fortunate to see Hunter Dekkers and Cooper DeJean play multiple times. I got to cover one of the craziest state semifinals in Iowa history with Remsen St. Mary's football and Montezuma.
I even got to see a night where 10 wrestlers from Northwest Iowa all competed for state titles two seasons ago. I love wrestling and telling some of the wrestling coaches I am leaving was the hardest. I teared up a little when I left the Long Lines Family Rec Center on Tuesday, knowing I don't know when I will be covering a high-level wrestling event like I did on Tuesday between West Sioux and Woodbury Central.
There were a lot more highs than there were lows. Being in this position is hard, like most jobs. The hours are grueling and there's not much of a social life, even though Bret Hayworth, who I am really going to miss sitting next two, allowed me to join his trivia team. But I wouldn't have traded any of it over the past two years. I had a blast being the sports editor of the Sioux City Journal and thank you Bruce Miller for having me in the position.
But now I will be spreading my wings in news. When I was a member of the Volante, it was Liz Gebhart who assigned me my first news story. She thought it would be good for me to expand and I did two or three news stories for her. My first assignment was a debate between the USD college Republicans USD college Democrats. Liz, who is still a close friend, liked my work and offered me advice on what I could do better.
Others have followed with offering me advice from a news perspective, such as the staff from the Yankton P&D, I.C. Murrell from Pine Bluff, Penny Weaver from Mattoon and most recently, Ty Rushing, who gave me the confidence to step into his old position at the REVIEW.