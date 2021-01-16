JUSTIN RUST COLUMN: Farewell to a short but sweet run at the Sioux City Journal

I even got to see a night where 10 wrestlers from Northwest Iowa all competed for state titles two seasons ago. I love wrestling and telling some of the wrestling coaches I am leaving was the hardest. I teared up a little when I left the Long Lines Family Rec Center on Tuesday, knowing I don't know when I will be covering a high-level wrestling event like I did on Tuesday between West Sioux and Woodbury Central.

There were a lot more highs than there were lows. Being in this position is hard, like most jobs. The hours are grueling and there's not much of a social life, even though Bret Hayworth, who I am really going to miss sitting next two, allowed me to join his trivia team. But I wouldn't have traded any of it over the past two years. I had a blast being the sports editor of the Sioux City Journal and thank you Bruce Miller for having me in the position.

But now I will be spreading my wings in news. When I was a member of the Volante, it was Liz Gebhart who assigned me my first news story. She thought it would be good for me to expand and I did two or three news stories for her. My first assignment was a debate between the USD college Republicans USD college Democrats. Liz, who is still a close friend, liked my work and offered me advice on what I could do better.