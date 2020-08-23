JUSTIN RUST COLUMN: GPAC, NAIA seems better prepared than NCAA, Big Ten

At the same time that the Power 5 conferences were making their decisions, the GPAC released its return to play protocols, as in if there will be fans in the stands, the policy requiring masks at events and what will happen if there is a positive COVID-19 result with a program.

It was basically the third time that Westra had to announce that the GPAC plans to play in the fall, something that still stands as we are about two weeks from the first competitions and three weeks from the first football games.

This is all because the GPAC council kept in constant communication, allowing them to navigate and plan for as much as they could since late May/early June, allowing the GPAC to potentially be in a better position than some NCAA conferences.

Then there is the NAIA, which announced when the spring dates for the fall championships will be. As Westra put it, it was a process that usually takes a year or two and the NAIA completed it in four weeks, meaning the NAIA had some sort of clue what it was going to do if it had to move the fall championships.

Now teams in the NAIA that are competing in the spring can start setting their schedules. Programs in the fall can start potentially planning spring contests to fill out the schedule and/or prep for a potential postseason run.