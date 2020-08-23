JUSTIN RUST COLUMN: GPAC, NAIA seems better prepared than NCAA, Big Ten

Each day there seems to be a new story about the NCAA and how the whole football/fall seasons have been handled, or lack thereof, by NCAA president Mark Emmert or conferences, specifically the Big Ten.
From parents writing angry letters, athletic departments cutting programs or announcing they have tens of millions of revenue shortfall and then figuring out how these delayed seasons will even work in the spring.
I've been a bit lucky during this. Most of my stories about postponement and fall return to play guidelines center around the NAIA, whichs seems to be better prepared than the NCAA.
Or maybe it's because I haven't heard of any parents hand-delivering letters to Great Plains Athletic Conference commissioner Corey Westra.
Of course, my NAIA interaction usually boils down to the Great Plains Athletic Conference, from whatever the NAIA does that affects the GPAC or whatever protocols the GPAC puts in place.
Each time I talk to Westra, there's always a clear and concise message being delivered. Yes, Corey has been at this for a while so he knows what to say. But he also knows the message he delivers doesn't just represent him, but also the GPAC Presidents and Athletic Directors. Every time the GPAC has made a decision, Westra notes it was a unanimous decision by the GPAC council and that they all communicate.
That's the key word right there - communication. That's what is missing from the Big Ten and the NCAA. There's no communication going on. The NCAA isn't communicating with conferences or the schools involved. "But wait, how can the NCAA communicate with that many schools?" Well, I expect a billion-dollar industry to be able to find ways to communicate with a good amount of schools.
Seriously, as much as we all make fun of Rob Manfred, Emmert never has his finger on the pulse of what is going on in the NCAA unless a $100 bill is involved.
That allowed each conference and school to go rogue and come up with their own testing protocols. For the Power 5 schools, that was easier to do since they have more resources, leaving the rest of the NCAA schools to scramble to know what to do. Once again, you would think the billion-dollar industry that is the NCAA could've figured something out, on all three levels.
But nope, Emmert was okay having everyone fend for themselves.
Which leads to the Big Ten making the decision they did, moving fall sports to the spring. How is it going to work? That's a tough question for a conference that couldn't even deliver a message as to why they moved it to the fall. Athletic directors in the Big Ten don't even know what is going on and can't even get answers from their own presidents.
Once again, communication, which leads back to the NAIA and the GPAC.
At the same time that the Power 5 conferences were making their decisions, the GPAC released its return to play protocols, as in if there will be fans in the stands, the policy requiring masks at events and what will happen if there is a positive COVID-19 result with a program.
It was basically the third time that Westra had to announce that the GPAC plans to play in the fall, something that still stands as we are about two weeks from the first competitions and three weeks from the first football games.
This is all because the GPAC council kept in constant communication, allowing them to navigate and plan for as much as they could since late May/early June, allowing the GPAC to potentially be in a better position than some NCAA conferences.
Then there is the NAIA, which announced when the spring dates for the fall championships will be. As Westra put it, it was a process that usually takes a year or two and the NAIA completed it in four weeks, meaning the NAIA had some sort of clue what it was going to do if it had to move the fall championships.
Now teams in the NAIA that are competing in the spring can start setting their schedules. Programs in the fall can start potentially planning spring contests to fill out the schedule and/or prep for a potential postseason run.
Whereas the NCAA is tripping over itself on how fall seasons in the spring will work. It feels like there were no discussions until now and once the NCAA makes a decision, just wait for certain conferences to voice their displeasure, which may prompt the NCAA back to the drawing board.
What are the NCAA rules going to be for all of this? Is the NCAA going to figure out how the seasons work or will the conferences? What is going on with the College Football Playoffs exactly?
Things that never were considered it seems even though there was a whole summer to figure out contingency plans.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!