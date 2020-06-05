JUSTIN RUST COLUMN: NAIA sets some guidelines for the fall of 2020

While the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (known as the NAIA, of course), originally set July 1 as the date it would announce the plans for the fall, the organization met a little earlier and approved some plans this past week.
Before I continue, I need to point out that the Great Plains Athletic Conference sent out a tweet Thursday night in reference to the NAIA's decisions. In the tweet, the GPAC said it is finalizing its return to play protocols and will release more information next week. The league will use the NAIA's information in the discussions but the GPAC will make final decisions as a league for the fall of 2020.
So it won't be long until we find out the direction the GPAC will go in with the fall 2020 season for all of its sports.
Probably the biggest footnotes that were taken out of the NAIA's guidelines was when athletics could return. All sports can begin practices on Aug. 15. The plan prohibits programs from practicing on all dates between June 4 and Aug. 14. It also prohibits preseason scrimmages against outside competition. The guidelines do allow individual conditioning activities to continue on-campus through Aug. 14 based on what the rules each institution or conference has set forth.
Then every sport, except for football, can have their first competition on Sept. 5. The first games for football teams are planned for Sept. 12.
Football, women's volleyball, men's and women's soccer and cross country are the sports affected and most of those all have contests before the Sept. 5 and Sept. 12 dates. It basically means programs will play fewer games this season.
The maximum contests allowed were reduced in all six sports. Football goes down from 11 games to nine. Volleyball was reduced from 28 dates to 22. Soccer for both men and women goes from 18 to 14 matches. Cross country only lost one meet, going from eight to seven.
For football, it means teams in the GPAC won't have any non-conference games at the moment since the league has nine conference games for each program every year.
For example, Morningside presumably loses a road trip to Ottawa University, a team that qualified for the playoffs. That game was scheduled for Sept. 5 and was the only nonconference game on the Mustangs' schedule. Morningside's second game of the season is currently scheduled for Sept. 12 and is a GPAC contest at home against Northwestern.
That was also scheduled to be Northwestern's second game of the season with a season-opener against Presentation on Aug. 29 now presumably canceled. Briar Cliff had two non-conference games on its schedule - a home date against Waldorf on Aug. 27 and a road game at Dakota State on Sept. 3. Dordt's schedule on its website already only lists nine games, all GPAC contests.
If the GPAC does keep its original conference schedules, all four area GPAC schools still should have an open date on their roster, so they won't play nine weeks straight of football.
Volleyball and men's and women's soccer will presumably lose non-conference games instead of trimming from its conference schedule.
The good news for the GPAC programs in all of the sports is the league is competitive enough that the loss of non-conference events won't be a huge hit. Schools will lose gate revenue from one, if any, non-conference football games but competitively, the GPAC is one of the toughest leagues in football and volleyball, meaning teams should be ready for the postseason even with just playing each other in the league.
Some programs don't have eight cross country meets on their schedule so the start date will be what affects the programs the most.
Besides the start dates and the maximum contests allowed, the third thing the NAIA voted on was the return to play threshold. The threshold goal is for about half of the participating institutions in each sport to receive clearance from local authorities to return to competition before the season can begin.
For example, NAIA football has 95 participating institutions. When half (47) of those programs gain clearance from authorities to play, the NAIA football season will be authorized to begin.
Still, there are plenty of things up in the air. Will enough schools authorize athletics, which is what the return to play threshold is dependent on? Will the curve not only flatten but also dip down to make things safe again? Will there be fans in the stands?
Some questions may be answered next week and it will be interesting to see what the GPAC's guidelines will be when they are announced next week.
Basically, it's a fluid situation yet but it seems things are slowly trending in the right direction for sports to return.
