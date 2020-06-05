JUSTIN RUST COLUMN: NAIA sets some guidelines for the fall of 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (known as the NAIA, of course), originally set July 1 as the date it would announce the plans for the fall, the organization met a little earlier and approved some plans this past week.

Before I continue, I need to point out that the Great Plains Athletic Conference sent out a tweet Thursday night in reference to the NAIA's decisions. In the tweet, the GPAC said it is finalizing its return to play protocols and will release more information next week. The league will use the NAIA's information in the discussions but the GPAC will make final decisions as a league for the fall of 2020.

So it won't be long until we find out the direction the GPAC will go in with the fall 2020 season for all of its sports.

Probably the biggest footnotes that were taken out of the NAIA's guidelines was when athletics could return. All sports can begin practices on Aug. 15. The plan prohibits programs from practicing on all dates between June 4 and Aug. 14. It also prohibits preseason scrimmages against outside competition. The guidelines do allow individual conditioning activities to continue on-campus through Aug. 14 based on what the rules each institution or conference has set forth.