JUSTIN RUST COLUMN: Try and remain positive in these unprecedented times

Unprecedented is a word that sometimes gets thrown around too much. Not as often as unbelievable, a word that might need to be wiped from the English language.
But what is unbelievable is just how unprecedented this whole situation is.
And it is unprecedented, that's not an exaggeration. However, I am trying to remain positive and hopeful.
There's no March Madness going on. This upcoming week the first regular-season pitches were scheduled to be thrown to start the MLB season. Teams were supposed to be positioning for the playoffs in the NBA and NHL. The Masters was almost upon us.
High school teams were supposed to start spring practices this week, both the NAIA women's and men's tournaments were scheduled to hold title games this past Tuesday.
None of it happened. In all of my wildest dreams, for as busy as this time of year is for Zach James, Barry Poe and the rest of my colleagues in the industry, I never would have thought any of this is possible.
Okay, maybe in my wildest dreams but there are probably zombies along with some type of Mad Max-type dystopian future involved. Maybe I've read Old Man Wolverine or Old Man Hawkeye too many times (those comic book references, by the way).
But when you look around, there are no zombies, thank goodness. Buildings aren't crumbling all around us. Yes, there are businesses that are closed but a good portion of us have a place to call home to stay safe, albeit some might be short on toilet paper. (Seriously people, stop hoarding the toilet paper).
However, if you look at stadiums not only across the nation but across the world, they are empty. ESPN is airing 30 for 30's. CBS is airing past March Madness games as all of the stations are scrambling to fill the airwaves without sports, something this nation hasn't had to previously deal with.
'It's only a game' is a phrase commonly used. Those 'simple games' are proving to be something the nation desperately misses currently. I've seen more live-tweeting of games from five to 10 to 20 years ago than I have ever seen before because some people are craving a sports fix. It's almost like a drug we didn't know existed.
This has happened before, but not to this extent. Yes, sports were halted for World War II but technology back then didn't allow the games or analysis to be on our television or radio 24 hours a day. After 9/11, sports were halted for a short time but were quickly back to allow us to take our minds off the situation.
The coronavirus pandemic (yes, it is a pandemic, that's a fact) isn't allowing sports to return to the television or high school venues any time soon, though. Talks are ongoing that the Summer Olympics in Toyoko could be pushed back a year, affecting athletes such as East graduate Shelby Houlihan and University of South Dakota pole vaulter Chris Nilsen, who already saw his season come to an early end.
Yes, most of this has been bleak and I apologize for that. And while it might not seem like it, I am trying to keep a positive attitude, even as I see the coronavirus cases in the United States rise more and more each day.
I have to stay positive because there isn't much sense sulking around. Yes, my day-to-day life is much different. I have no sports to cover and Zach and I are filling that void by writing more features. Look to your right and see the great feature Zach wrote about the Vanderloos' experience with the Big East Tournament. We will be writing more features over the next few weeks and we have a couple of pages full of story ideas.
My home live hasn't changed much. I didn't get out much beforehand. I know that's shocking with the obscure comic book references I made earlier in this column. For my next obscure reference, I will bring up the significance of the ending of the final episode of season one of The Mandalorian. Kidding.
Still, I will be staying home a bit more than I usually do so I can do my part. There have been no cases in Woodbury County or in Northwest Iowa, but I would rather not risk it. I washed my hands plenty beforehand (thank you for that great habit Mama Rust) but have done so a bit more now. If we all do the simple things, wash our hands and social distancing, that will help. I know, social distancing is not easy for a lot of people but it is needed at this time. We've all had plans canceled during this time, it sucks but you have to deal with it.
If we all do our part, then hopefully by mid-May or June, we will be back at high school sporting events watching North play East in a baseball doubleheader or watching the Minnesota Twins on Fox Sports North.
Yes, I know, it's far from a given for that time frame but I am going to try and stay positive because I don't want my mind to go to the darkest timeline.
I want to remain hopeful. As Andy Dufresne said "Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things." So let's try and remain hopeful and positive even if things may not feel that way lately.