JUSTIN RUST COLUMN: Try and remain positive in these unprecedented times

However, if you look at stadiums not only across the nation but across the world, they are empty. ESPN is airing 30 for 30's. CBS is airing past March Madness games as all of the stations are scrambling to fill the airwaves without sports, something this nation hasn't had to previously deal with.

'It's only a game' is a phrase commonly used. Those 'simple games' are proving to be something the nation desperately misses currently. I've seen more live-tweeting of games from five to 10 to 20 years ago than I have ever seen before because some people are craving a sports fix. It's almost like a drug we didn't know existed.

This has happened before, but not to this extent. Yes, sports were halted for World War II but technology back then didn't allow the games or analysis to be on our television or radio 24 hours a day. After 9/11, sports were halted for a short time but were quickly back to allow us to take our minds off the situation.

The coronavirus pandemic (yes, it is a pandemic, that's a fact) isn't allowing sports to return to the television or high school venues any time soon, though. Talks are ongoing that the Summer Olympics in Toyoko could be pushed back a year, affecting athletes such as East graduate Shelby Houlihan and University of South Dakota pole vaulter Chris Nilsen, who already saw his season come to an early end.