JUSTIN RUST COLUMN: USD volleyball has gone from afterthought to a key program

Sitting in the media area during the NIVC tournament title match, it was almost surreal to think how far along the USD volleyball program has come since I first saw my first Coyote volleyball match back in 2007.

Back then, I was in my first season as the public address announcer for the program and Brian Lamppa was the head coach. It was quite a different setup for games than compared to the Sanford Coyote Sports Complex now.

With the football turf down on the Dome floor, a volleyball sports court - the same kind that is put down for the NAIA volleyball tournament at the Tyson Events Center - was put down in a corner of the DakotaDome. Then small plastic fencing was put around it to block it off from the rest of the Dome. As volleyball matches were going on, you could hear either intramural activities going on or noise from the weight room or even see and hear athletes practicing on the football field.

The fans sat in the same raised area that they would for football and matches usually drew about 150 people max and any announcing that happened would echo around a hollow Dome. Jokes of me saying "POINTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT COYOTEEESSSSSSSSSSSSSSS" are still made to this day among some friends and me.