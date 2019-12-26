JUSTIN RUST COLUMN: USD volleyball has gone from afterthought to a key program

Sitting in the media area during the NIVC tournament title match, it was almost surreal to think how far along the USD volleyball program has come since I first saw my first Coyote volleyball match back in 2007.
Back then, I was in my first season as the public address announcer for the program and Brian Lamppa was the head coach. It was quite a different setup for games than compared to the Sanford Coyote Sports Complex now.
With the football turf down on the Dome floor, a volleyball sports court - the same kind that is put down for the NAIA volleyball tournament at the Tyson Events Center - was put down in a corner of the DakotaDome. Then small plastic fencing was put around it to block it off from the rest of the Dome. As volleyball matches were going on, you could hear either intramural activities going on or noise from the weight room or even see and hear athletes practicing on the football field.
The fans sat in the same raised area that they would for football and matches usually drew about 150 people max and any announcing that happened would echo around a hollow Dome. Jokes of me saying "POINTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT COYOTEEESSSSSSSSSSSSSSS" are still made to this day among some friends and me.
In no way did that scene resemble what any other NCAA Division I program has ever had to deal with I believe. When I started PA duties for the Coyotes, they were D-II at the time but transitioned the next season with Matt Houk as the head coach. It wasn't long until Leanne Felsing, now Leanne Williamson, joined the program as one of Houk's assistant coaches.
I was able to stay on as the announcer for Houk's first two seasons and he was great to deal with. But I always wondered how the heck any coach could recruit volleyball players to USD - a school that barely had a volleyball facility.
The situation improved and yet it didn't improve. The court was moved to the second level in another corner of the Dome. There was only seating for about 300 people but it was also a regular volleyball court. Still not ideal but the Coyotes had to play there until the SCSC was finished in 2016.
Once again, how were Houk and Williamson able to recruit D-I athletes to Vermillion without a quality facility? Houk left after the 2013 season to become an assistant at Minnesota and Williamson took over as the head coach. Even without the right facilities, both of those two built teams that competed at a high level in the Summit League and it was a wonder of how? Mainly because players bought into their visions and went on to break record after record.
It all paid off. A little over a week ago, USD competed for the NIVC title against Georgia Tech, an ACC program that has a bigger budget than the Coyotes. For those that need a perspective, the NIVC is basically the equivalent of the NIT and WNIT for volleyball. Yes, Georgia Tech won the title, but USD finished with a program-record 31 wins, a Summit League regular-season title and was right there with an ACC program.
This came a season after the Coyotes were in the NCAA Tournament, which they should've been in again this season again honestly, after winning the Summit League tournament title.
It's something I could never have fathomed back in 2007. And honestly, I wonder who could've fathomed that back then, either.
Well except for Houk and then Williamson, who carried on Houk's vision and expanded on it. That led to more than 2,400 people at the NIVC championship match, the single-match record.
"When I came here 11 seasons ago as a little (grad assistant), not knowing what I was getting into. Matt and I talked about where the program could get to and I bought in 100 percent," Williamson said during the press conference after the NIVC title game. "It's part of the reason why I am still here. To see the progression, not only the wins and championships but to see the facility upgrades.
"We were happy to have 150 people sometimes. It's cool for me to look at the evolution of the program. I don't think I could've imagined it as a GA. You can still see the excitement around it and I am excited to see the program here."
What's even crazier for me to think is this just feels like the start. When the Coyotes made the D-II regional tournament in 2007, that felt like the peak of the program for a team playing on the DakotaDome floor.
But Williamson along with Houk in the early seasons of the decade did something only a few could imagine or dream of. Williamson has built USD into one of the best mid-majors in the nation this past season.
Now the question is if Williamson can keep this going. To be honest, it's probably easier to keep it going than it was to build it up to this point in the first place and with what USD has returning next season, another NCAA tournament is well within the Coyotes reach.
From playing D-I volleyball matches on the DakotaDome floor to the prospects of another trip to the NCAA tournament is something no other top-level program can really claim, that's how special this all is.