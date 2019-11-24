JUSTIN RUST: Coyotes' schedule has helped them to strong start

Stop me if you have heard this before.
Whenever a mid-major basketball coach - it doesn’t matter if it is a men’s or women’s head coach - is asked about their upcoming schedule, the answer is usually always the same, or at least some variation of what every coach uses.
They talk about how it is a schedule that will challenge them and prepare the team for the conference season.
USD women’s coach Dawn Plitzuweit was no different when talking about the Coyotes’ non-conference schedule during Summit League media day.
While it could’ve been taken as the same old line, all one had to do was dive into the non-conference schedule that she put together for USD this season.
The first five games of the schedule alone consisted of a two Power 5 opponents, one on the road, two top-25 ranked mid-major games with one on the road and another road game against a team that won 20 games last season.
Granted, USD is no slouch, either, coming off a trip to the NCAA Tournament and returns most of its core from last season. But even that type of start is brutal for anyone.
The result for USD — a 5-0 start to the season despite all of the challenges in the first five games.
“There’s certainly a lot of positives (from these games),” Plitzuweit said after Thursday’s win over Missouri. “It’s been a challenge. Strengthing our schedule is something you hope to be prepared for. We are excited to continue to learn and it is nice to learn after you have been successful.”
A good number of the results have been similar.
USD had to come back from a double-digit second-half on the road against Northeast, a 20-win team from last season, during a kids’ day game. The Coyotes completed the comeback to claim the win.
Then the Coyotes went on the road to face Green Bay, a traditional mid-major power in the Horizon League for more than a decade. And yet USD was still able to knock off the 10-ranked team in the mid-major poll.
A home game against Drake, the No. 3 team in the mid-major poll, followed and USD erased a 17-point deficit to force overtime. USD went on to score 102 points and won by eight.
A trip to Utah was next against a Utes team that won 20 games last season. USD forced overtime and picked up the win over the PAC-12 team.
The fifth game to start the season was against 1-3 Missouri, an SEC team that was an NCAA tournament team last season. It turned into the first double-digit victory of the season for USD.
“The girls have done really well and the schedule is incredibly challenging,” Plitzweit said. “It’s one game at a time and it’s been a challenge.”
The schedule doesn’t get any easier, either. Missouri State, which is ranked No. 22 in the nation, comes to Vermillion to take on the Coyotes, who are the top-ranked team in the mid-major poll.
A trip to Las Vegas features an Ohio State team that was 10-8 in the Big Ten last season and a Northern Illinois squad that is ranked No. 20 in the mid-major poll. A 4-1 Creighton team then visits Vermillion.
Then there is a small lull before USD goes on the road to face South Carolina, which is 4-0 and ranked No. 5 in the nation.
“Like Coach P says, each game is important but one isn't more important than the other,” USD’s Monica Arens said. “Focusing on each game has been important and that's helped.”
USD has a few days off before opening Summit League play and that’s what this schedule is all about. Last season the Summit League sent two teams to the NCAA tournament - USD and South Dakota State.
If two teams are going to continue to make the NCAA tournament, a tough non-conference schedule needs to be in place and that team needs to knock off a few of those opponents.
So far, USD has won the game necessary already to sell its schedule to the committee but the goal is to earn that automatic bid. With the schedule USD put together, it should have prepped the Coyotes for the likes of SDSU, Oral Roberts and Denver along with the grueling Summit League tournament.
And that is what this schedule was all for, getting the Coyotes prepared to win a Summit League title and earn that automatic bid through the tournament instead of leaving it in the hands of the committee.