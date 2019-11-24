JUSTIN RUST: Coyotes' schedule has helped them to strong start

Stop me if you have heard this before.

Whenever a mid-major basketball coach - it doesn’t matter if it is a men’s or women’s head coach - is asked about their upcoming schedule, the answer is usually always the same, or at least some variation of what every coach uses.

They talk about how it is a schedule that will challenge them and prepare the team for the conference season.

USD women’s coach Dawn Plitzuweit was no different when talking about the Coyotes’ non-conference schedule during Summit League media day.

While it could’ve been taken as the same old line, all one had to do was dive into the non-conference schedule that she put together for USD this season.

The first five games of the schedule alone consisted of a two Power 5 opponents, one on the road, two top-25 ranked mid-major games with one on the road and another road game against a team that won 20 games last season.

Granted, USD is no slouch, either, coming off a trip to the NCAA Tournament and returns most of its core from last season. But even that type of start is brutal for anyone.

The result for USD — a 5-0 start to the season despite all of the challenges in the first five games.