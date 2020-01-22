JUSTIN RUST: South Dakota's win was impressive, but don't count SDSU out

But Aaron Johnston and his team will make adjustments by the time Feb. 22 comes around for the rematch in Brookings, S.D. Johnston and his players gave USD credit for the way the Coyotes came out and took control of the game early, making it difficult for the Jackrabbits to come back.

Also, Johnston echoed exactly what his players said during the postgame press conference. They are going to study the film and they will be better. I would expect a more aggressive SDSU team in Brookings, one that plays better down low and has a much different defensive scheme because Johnston has been around for awhile, he knows what he is doing.

And while I’ve said to expect SDSU to stick around in Summit play, USD coach Dawn Plitzuweit definitely knows what she is doing, too.

I may think SDSU is firmly in the race still but I also know USD just made a statement on Sunday and it’s the same one the Coyotes have been making all season.

The schedule Plitzuweit put together was an impressive one with only two nonconference losses - one to a ranked Missouri State team and another to a South Carolina squad that is ranked No. 1 in the nation currently.