JUSTIN RUST: South Dakota's win was impressive, but don't count SDSU out

Needless to say, the South Dakota women’s basketball team’s 35-point victory over South Dakota State was impressive.
Just putting it as simple as that is the understatement of the year, really. Thirty-five point victories aren’t supposed to be a common occurrence, even though the Coyotes are making it seem that way in Summit League play.
But this lopsided win was quite the anomaly because it’s SDSU’s worst loss since it joined the Summit League. The previous worst loss was a 16-point setback to Oral Roberts back in 2009.
With that shellacking, there is a rumbling that it is a one-team race for the regular season Summit League title and that USD has the clear advantage when it comes to the Summit League tournament.
I, for one, am ready to pump the brakes on any talk about a one-team Summit League race. Even after a 35-point victory over the Jackrabbits, SDSU is still squarely in the Summit League conversation no matter how much the Coyotes ran them off the court on Sunday.
Why? Well, there is a great saying. Those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it.
History tells us that South Dakota State will be right there challenging USD for the Summit League regular season and tournament titles because the Jackrabbits have been the thorn in USD’s side ever since I can remember. Not just in Summit League play but going back to the North Central Conference days.
The first experience I have of a USD vs. SDSU women’s game is back in 2003. I had a friend on the team and even though I couldn’t make it to the DakotaDome, I listened on the radio as USD pulled out a huge victory over the Jackrabbits, 87-83.
That USD team featured Mandy Koupal, Stacy Schooley, Heather Nelson, Renae Luecke and Julie Frie. So basically only one of the best players in USD history in Koupal and one of the best passers in USD history with Schooley. Nelson was a 1,000-point scorer for USD.
The Coyotes became a top-10 team in NCAA Division II — if I remember correctly — and made a good run in the postseason.
Still, USD had to deal with SDSU, which hosted the tournament at Frost Arena.
You have free articles remaining.
The Coyotes won their first two regional games handily — by 15 points and 23 points - before they had to face SDSU. As impressive as those two wins were, the Jackrabbits handled the Coyotes by 24 points to end their season. I was at that game, it never felt close, either. SDSU went on to win the national title.
Yes, USD’s victory over SDSU at the Sanford Coyote Sports Complex was a lot different than the one in 2003. Yes, this SDSU team is without Macy Miller this season opposed to the last few and probably will be without Myah Selland for the rest of the season. Yes, USD looked clearly better.
But Aaron Johnston and his team will make adjustments by the time Feb. 22 comes around for the rematch in Brookings, S.D. Johnston and his players gave USD credit for the way the Coyotes came out and took control of the game early, making it difficult for the Jackrabbits to come back.
Also, Johnston echoed exactly what his players said during the postgame press conference. They are going to study the film and they will be better. I would expect a more aggressive SDSU team in Brookings, one that plays better down low and has a much different defensive scheme because Johnston has been around for awhile, he knows what he is doing.
And while I’ve said to expect SDSU to stick around in Summit play, USD coach Dawn Plitzuweit definitely knows what she is doing, too.
I may think SDSU is firmly in the race still but I also know USD just made a statement on Sunday and it’s the same one the Coyotes have been making all season.
The schedule Plitzuweit put together was an impressive one with only two nonconference losses - one to a ranked Missouri State team and another to a South Carolina squad that is ranked No. 1 in the nation currently.
That South Carolina game sticks out because the Coyotes played the Gamecocks to 13 points. Mid-majors aren’t supposed to play a top-five team (which is what South Carolina was at the time) to 13 points. It was only the third time South Carolina gave up 60 points.
To put that in perspective, then No. 4-ranked Maryland was held to 54 points against the Gamecocks and then-No. 2 Baylor was held to 59 points in a loss to South Carolina. So, USD scored one more point against the Gamecocks than perennial national power Baylor and they held the Gamecocks to one less point than the Bears did.
So while SDSU plans to make their adjustments, Plitzuweit knows her team can still play better than it did on Sunday, which is scary to imagine but it’s also what the Coyotes have been doing all season long.
After each game, Plitzuweit and her coaching staff have found something to work on to make this team better and the players enjoy that. They know they aren’t perfect and they know Sunday wasn’t the perfect game even though it felt like it.
I may not be counting SDSU out of the Summit League race because of what history proved in the past but I also am very impressed by this version of the Coyotes and what Plitzuweit keeps doing to make this USD better game-in and game-out, making it as tough of a task as ever for SDSU.