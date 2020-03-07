Kansas State snaps month-long skid with win over Iowa State

Solomon Young scored 17 and Terrance Lewis had 11 for Iowa State, which has lost five of its last six games and four of those by double digits.

“Those seniors for Kansas State have done some special things so I wasn’t surprised they played so well,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. “We are battling some injuries, so we just need rest before Wednesday.”

Kansas State (10-21, 3-15 Big 12) made 52% of its field goal attempts (29-of-56) while Iowa State shot 38% (21-of-55).

The Cyclones (12-19, 5-13) went just 2-for-21 from the 3-point line as the Wildcats connected on eight 3’s. Kansas State had 13 turnovers and Iowa State had 19, which the Wildcats turned into 25 points.

In his first career start, senior Pierson McAtee had a dunk on the opening possession and scored six points.

“It was actually a broken play,” McAtee said. “It’s truly special and I can’t thank coach enough for giving me that opportunity to start tonight.”

Up 18-15, the Wildcats went on a 14-1 run thanks to Sneed and Diarra scoring 12 of those points.