Kathleen Doyle sets single-game assists record in Iowa's win against Nebraska

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Their personalities are two ends of the spectrum. Samantha Logic was stoic; smiles were rare. Kathleen Doyle is exuberant.

Their games, though, are similar.

“You see it more and more all the time,” Iowa Coach Lisa Bluder said. “Sam was so good at beating people and finding people.

“Kathleen is able to drive, spot the help defense ... that’s very Sammish.”

Doyle dished out a school-record 15 assists — breaking Logic’s old mark of 14 — helping 20th-ranked Iowa pull away and settle a score with Nebraska, 76-60, in a Big Ten women’s basketball game Thursday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“I didn’t know how many (assists) I had,” said Doyle, whose previous career-high for assists was 11. “I was just thinking about the missed layups I had.”

Iowa (19-4 overall, 10-2 Big Ten) stayed in a first-place tie with Maryland, a half-game ahead of Northwestern. The Hawkeyes have six Big Ten games to play, starting with a Sunday contest at Purdue.

Logic played for the Hawkeyes from 2011 through 2015, and Doyle joined the Hawkeyes in 2016. Both wore the No. 22 jersey, and both have represented it extremely well.