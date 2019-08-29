SIOUX CENTER, Iowa - Keiser University of Florida made the long trek to Iowa a successful one, taking advantage of a fast start to upend No. 24 ranked Dordt 34-21 in a college football season opener at Open Space Park Thursday evening.
The Defenders were hurt by turnovers in the first half, losing a fumble at the Keiser four-yard line a play after a pass from Noah Clayberg to Levi Jungling covering 30 yards moved the ball into the red zone.
The Seahawks, who got a field goal on their oppening possessin of the contest, went the length of the field to go up 10-0 after the Dordt fumble, getting their first touchdown of the season on a nine-yard pass from Eli Mathews to Jaylen Arnold.
Dordt quarterback Tyler Reynolds was also picked off by KU's Sage Chen-Young at the Defender 31 late in the second quarter and the Seahawks took advantage again, scoring four plays later on a two-yard run by Asfunson Elam to give Keiser a 24-0 lead at the intermission.
Mathews, a sophomore who prepped at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. High School, was particularly sharp in the first half where he connected on 14 of 15 attempts for 185 yards and two scores and was perfect on six passes after the intermission and ended with 256 yards through the air.
A mistake by Mathews led to Dordt's first score of the game, with the Defender falling on a fumble by the Keiser quarterback at the Seahawk 26.
Levi Schoonhoven did of the damage on the three-play scoring drive, catching a 14-yard pass from Reynolds before carrying the ball for six yards on back-to-back plays. Schoonhoven also ran the PAT attempt in to cut the Keiser lead to 24-8 ith 8:23 left in the third frame.
But the Seahawks answered with a time-consuming, converting twice on third and once on fourth down before scoring on an eight-yard pass from Mathews to Jaylen Aronld with 2:51 left in the third quarter and a 31-8 cushion.
Dordt was able to pull within 13 points late after touchdown runs by Reynolds and Charley Young.
Keiser, a member of the Mid-South Conference, is in its second season of football after finishing 6-4 the first campaign last fall.
Dordt returns to action Sept. 7 when it hosts Waldorf in a 7 p.m. start.