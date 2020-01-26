Kevin Dresser is ready to make changes after 23-9 loss to Oklahoma State

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State wrestling coach Kevin Dresser was a high school coach for 18 years in Virginia before he began coaching in college.
Starting Monday, he’s going back to his roots and will start coaching Iowa State like a high school team.
Iowa State lost to Oklahoma State 23-9 on Sunday in Hilton Coliseum and Dresser didn’t like what he saw at most weights.
“I read this to them earlier this year, ‘Coaching isn’t about holding people accountable, it’s about teaching them to hold themselves accountable,’” Dresser said. “When you coach high school kids you have to teach them everything. You have to teach them how to put their sweats on and how to take their sweats off, you have to teach them how to measure their food out — you have to micro manage them like crazy. Hopefully by the time they’re seniors you don’t have to micro manage them as much but because of maturity reasons, some of them have to be micromanaged all the way through.
“You shouldn’t have to do that too much in college but this team, starting (Monday) morning at 6:30, is going to be micromanaged. We’re going to put them on the scale like ninth graders every day — multiple times a day.”
Dresser preaches about “the little things” which he considers things like weight management, sleep and doing the right things every day.
“I let them do it their way, and it’s not working,” Dresser said. “I’m saying that as an overall team — obviously we have some individuals that are doing some good things. But we have guys that need to be held accountable. We have guys that want to do it their way and their way isn’t working.
“It wasn’t that our effort was terrible today but you can’t fake it when you don’t feel good in the third period. It’s not one major thing that’s wrong, it’s a whole bunch of little things that add up in this sport that are getting us right now.”
Dresser pointed to Sam Colbray at 174, who Dresser believes is a very talented wrestler, but one that isn’t doing things the right way.
“He’s cutting corners and wants to do it his way,” Dresser said. “He doesn’t want to be honest about where he’s at weight-wise, and it showed up out there.”
Todd Small (133) was another example. He let himself get too heavy after the meet against SDSU last week, as an example.
“He had to crash down to get to weight,” Dresser said. “They all have to understand that they have to live at their weight or weight range for weeks in order for them to feel good. And we haven’t done that. That’s on them.”