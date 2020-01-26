Kevin Dresser is ready to make changes after 23-9 loss to Oklahoma State

“I let them do it their way, and it’s not working,” Dresser said. “I’m saying that as an overall team — obviously we have some individuals that are doing some good things. But we have guys that need to be held accountable. We have guys that want to do it their way and their way isn’t working.

“It wasn’t that our effort was terrible today but you can’t fake it when you don’t feel good in the third period. It’s not one major thing that’s wrong, it’s a whole bunch of little things that add up in this sport that are getting us right now.”

Dresser pointed to Sam Colbray at 174, who Dresser believes is a very talented wrestler, but one that isn’t doing things the right way.

“He’s cutting corners and wants to do it his way,” Dresser said. “He doesn’t want to be honest about where he’s at weight-wise, and it showed up out there.”

Todd Small (133) was another example. He let himself get too heavy after the meet against SDSU last week, as an example.

“He had to crash down to get to weight,” Dresser said. “They all have to understand that they have to live at their weight or weight range for weeks in order for them to feel good. And we haven’t done that. That’s on them.”

