Kingsley-Pierson's Kiana Phelps returns home early, hopes to finish business in 2021 season

Kiana Phelps couldn’t move on with her life after track and field without aiming to accomplish a couple goals.
Fortunately, she’ll have the opportunity to do that for one more year as long as Monday’s vote by the NCAA passes on whether Division I spring sport athletes receive another year of eligibility.
On March 13, the NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee tweeted a statement saying that eligibility relief was “appropriate” for athletes competing in spring sports, including track and field.
Phelps, a Kingsley-Pierson High School graduate, returned home following the news that all spring seasons, including those at the University of Oregon, had been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“I’m home for probably a while,” Phelps said. “As soon as we get the go-ahead to go back, I probably will head back. I miss my teammates and I would like to train there for next year as soon as I can. There’s nowhere I can workout in.”
That isn’t stopping the former Panthers standout.
Phelps isn’t taking any time off while she’s at home, but she’s had to take creative measures to stay in shape.
The state’s all-time high school leader in the discus throw can’t go to the high school and use the Panthers' weight room, as schools statewide are shut down for two more weeks.
The Phelps’ household isn’t too far away from the school campus, so the family hasn’t had much of a need to build a weight room or purchase equipment.
However, Phelps has made a makeshift workout area in her parents’ home.
She has a bench set and said that she could get creative with different lifts as well as doing burpees, sit-ups and push-ups.
“My sport is very strength based,” Phelps said. “It’s difficult to keep on keeping on if I don’t have a weight room to work out of. I’m just trying to stay fit.”
She encouraged other track and field athletes to find ways to keep fit and stay in shape and empathized with the high school athletes whose seasons have been shortened due to the four-week postponement of practices and meets.
You have free articles remaining.
Phelps wasn’t ready to come home this early. She was set on picking up where she left off last season.
The Ducks redshirt junior qualified for the national outdoor meet last season. Her qualifying throw at the NCAA West Preliminary meet was 183 feet, 2 inches, which put Phelps at No. 2 all-time in school history.
At the national meet, Phelps got 18th with her best throw measuring at 171-9.
Phelps took a couple weeks off and when she resumed throwing, she was surprised to learn that there was little to no rust on her technique.
“My practices were really on point. I’ve gotten a lot stronger,” she said. “It’s because everything is so fine-tuned and the technique is so touchy. There’s so many different components to technique. At my peak last year, every technical aspect to my throw was on point. It takes a little bit of time to shake off the rust to where I was the year before. This year, I started throwing again and I was right where I left off. That tells me that I’ve got all the more stronger without having perfect technique.”
Phelps had two goals entering this season, and they still remain on the top of her list heading into the 2021 track and field season: To throw 188 feet in the discus and to break the discus record at Oregon.
Her mark of 183-2 is about five inches behind Laura Bobek's all-time mark, which she set in 2014.
“I’m super close,” Phelps said. “The main thing for next year is I want to break the school record.”
In terms of the actual distance goal, the “188” stems from marking a family record. Phelps’ dad, Scott, holds the record among the Phelps family and Kiana wants that top mark.
There’s also more meaning to that number.
“I probably would have qualified with Olympic Trials with that throw,” Phelps said. "The other thing is that Eugene is holding the 2021 World Championships next year. I’m trying to take the positive out of the situation. If I’m looking at this the most optimistically, that’ll give me a year to get stronger, I wouldn’t have been able to if I competed this year. I would have had to taper for meets. As soon as they open up the weight rooms, I can get more training in a year than if I had meets, I guess.”
The Ducks are also hosting the 2021 D-I national track and field meet, hopefully giving Phelps another chance to perform at newly-renovated Hayward Field.
She completed her psychology degree this month, meaning she will have to pick up a minor to stay athletically eligible.
“My coach asked me if I was interested in coming back next year and for me, it wasn’t really a decision to make,” Phelps said. “It’s something I know I have to do. If I didn’t come back next year, that would have left so much on the table. It comes down to unfinished business. I was really ready to throw far. I think I would have met a lot of my goals this year. I don’t think I can move on with my life until I finish that business.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!