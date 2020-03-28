Kingsley-Pierson's Kiana Phelps returns home early, hopes to finish business in 2021 season

“My practices were really on point. I’ve gotten a lot stronger,” she said. “It’s because everything is so fine-tuned and the technique is so touchy. There’s so many different components to technique. At my peak last year, every technical aspect to my throw was on point. It takes a little bit of time to shake off the rust to where I was the year before. This year, I started throwing again and I was right where I left off. That tells me that I’ve got all the more stronger without having perfect technique.”

Phelps had two goals entering this season, and they still remain on the top of her list heading into the 2021 track and field season: To throw 188 feet in the discus and to break the discus record at Oregon.

Her mark of 183-2 is about five inches behind Laura Bobek's all-time mark, which she set in 2014.

“I’m super close,” Phelps said. “The main thing for next year is I want to break the school record.”

In terms of the actual distance goal, the “188” stems from marking a family record. Phelps’ dad, Scott, holds the record among the Phelps family and Kiana wants that top mark.

There’s also more meaning to that number.