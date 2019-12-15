Kristina Cavey's final second free throw gives UNI women the win

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Tied 50-50, with under a second to play, Kristina Cavey grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled on the tip-in attempt. She hit one of her ensuing free throws to give the UNI women's basketball team a 51-50 win over IUPUI on Sunday.

The win improves UNI to 7-3 on the season and completes a perfect home non-conference season for the second year in a row.

The game ended close, but it started with UNI in control. UNI built an 8-2 early lead and led 17-10 after the first. IUPUI cut the lead to 32-28 at the half.

IUPUI went on an 8-0 run in the third to take a 38-37 lead, but the Panthers rallied to close the quarter out with a 5-0 run and led 42-38 after three.

The Jaguars went on another big run, capped by a three-pointer with 52 seconds left to put IUPUI up 50-47. Karli Rucker buried a three-pointer on the ensuing possession to tie the game up at 50.

After a big stop on the defensive end, the Panthers had one more chance, Megan Maahs drove, but her shot bounced out, Cavey crashed the board, gathered the rebound and put it back up in one fluid motion, drawing the foul to send her to the line.