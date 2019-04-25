ORANGE CITY, Iowa - Mount Marty leveled its Great Plains Athletic Conference softball record at 10-10 after sweeping Northwestern 6-2 and 8-3 in action Wednesday.
Rylee Denomy pitched the final five innings to get the win in the opener and also belted her second home run of the season to help her own cause. Jenn Boeve had a two-run single in the second inning for the Raiders to give her team a 2-1 lead in the opener.
In the nightcap, Makenzi Howard had a big game for the Lancers, driving in five runs to help fuel a rally. Howard had a two-run double in the fifth inning to help Mount Marty take a 4-3 lead, then added a bases-clearing double in the sixth to increase the Lancer lead to 8-3. Northwestern is also .500 in the GPAC with a 9-9 mark and are 16-21 overall.