SIOUX CITY | Makenzie Cann wasn’t tired.
Adrenaline carried Cann to two key defensive plays in the final 20 seconds of what became the longest game of the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Championships late Monday night at the Tyson Events Center.
Southeastern’s 6-foot-1 senior guard stole a pass intended for Dakota Wesleyan’s Kynedi Cheeseman with 18 seconds left in the second overtime. Fouled on the play by Cheeseman, the game’s high scorer with 32 points, Cann made one of two free throws for a 77-75 lead and made for the charity-stripe miss by swatting Kaylee Kirk’s shot.
“Honestly, I was just doing what I knew I could do,” said Cann, who collected three of the Fire’s eight steals in a 78-75 thriller over the defending national champions.
“I did it for my team. A lot of us have transferred here and people give us flack for that because we’re all Division I transfers. Some of us came from really bad situations. We all came together, so I think that block was for all of them, all that we went through in the past and all of us coming together.”
A transfer from the University of Kentucky, Cann scored 11 points. She was one of five double-digit scorers for a squad that will take a 31-2 record into Tuesday night’s national championship game against Concordia (34-3), which will begin at 7:05.
Elsa Paulsson-Glantz scored 16 points for Southeastern, which will make its first-ever national championship appearance. Marlena Schmidt, a 6-6 junior and one of the regulars from last year’s 31-1 squad that fell 78-64 to Dakota Wesleyan in the quarterfinals, had 13 points, 12 rebounds and two blocked shots for The Sun Conference champions, a league which posted its first-ever national semifinal victory.
Cann is part of a team which entered the national tournament ranked seventh in the nation in defense, yielding 56.4 points per game. During a contest that featured nine ties and 14 lead changes, the Fire held Dakota Wesleyan (31-6) to chilly 32.9 percent field goal shooting.
“I think we knew this was going to be a heavyweight fight type of game,” said Southeastern Coach Tim Hays. “It looked like that last year when they got the best of us. I feel like we were more prepared this year with some changeups defensively. I feel we got stops we needed to get and that’s what matters down the stretch.
“I think (Cann) has been the heart and soul of our defense this year. She hasn’t gotten enough credit for it. Tonight, on what was a rough offensive night for her, she came out and won the game defensively for us on those last two possessions.”
Dakota Wesleyan, which also received 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists from Great Plains Athletic Conference defensive player of the year Rylie Osthus, still had a chance to win the game in the time remaining after Southeastern’s Raegan Linster made one of two free throws with 3.9 ticks left.
Coach Jason Christensen’s Tigers were playing without three players who had fouled out, including Osthus, their floor leader. Still, Kirk, a freshman, got the ball to Cheeseman, who missed a desperation three-pointer as time expired.
“I was proud of our kids, the way they kept battling and battling and gave themselves chances,” said Christensen, whose team had battled from a 51-47 deficit with 7:48 left in the fourth quarter to take two leads in the last four minutes of regulation.
“(Cheeseman) does a lot of good things. The thing that stands out for me, people are going to talk about her 32 points, but Maddy Mathews, our best defender, was in foul trouble and Kynedi got to step up and guard some people she doesn’t normally guard. She did a heck of a job defensively.”