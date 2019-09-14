FREMONT, Neb. -- Northwestern got a 377-yard passing day from quarterback Tyson Kooima but needed a late field goal by Braxton Williams to edge Midland 26-25 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference football game Saturday.
Williams' late kick came from 22 yards out and completed a late drive that saw the Raiders' move from their own 20 into position for the winning score after taking over with 2:56 left in regulation. The field goal marked the only time the Raiders led in the contest.
Kooima had a big 40-yard pass to Michael Storey on first down to start the drive and get into the Midland half of the field, but quickly lost ground back into NWC territory after a 12-yard loss on a sack. A 22-yard pass to Josh Fakkema and personal foul on the Warriors got the ball down to the 15 and set up the game-winner.
Kooima completed 10 of his passes to Shane Solberg, who had 145 yards receiving and two touchdowns while Cade Moser had four catches for 114 yards.
You have free articles remaining.
Midland was on the short end of a 377-196 deficit in passing yards but used a 40-yard gain on a completion from Noah Oswald to Austan Daniels to set up an eight-yard TD run by Adrian Kellogg to take the lead with 13:09 left in the opening frame. Theo Blum also converted a PAT run and the Warriors led 8-0.
Midland increased its lead to 15-0 later in the first quarter, using a 36-yard pass from Oswald to Greys Skrobecki to set up a two-yard TD pass from Oswald to Austin Harris.
The Raiders, who were outgained on the ground 200-39 yards, got a two-yard rushing touchdown from Jacob Kalogonis to pull back within 15-7 later in the first quarter and scored the only points of the second quarter on a pass from Kooima to Solberg covering 10 yards.
Northwestern (2-0) is on the road again next week facing Dakota Wesleyan in a 7 p.m. start.