Leigha Brown comes off the bench again to lead NU women

LINCOLN, Neb. -- For the second year in a row, one of the leading scorers for the Nebraska women’s basketball team isn’t a starter.
Sophomore guard Leigha Brown is that player this year. Brown has come off the bench in all 11 games but leads the Huskers in scoring with 14.7 points per game.
Brown went off again Sunday, scoring a season-high 25 points to lead the Huskers to a 71-51 win against Manhattan at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Brown also tied her career high with four three-pointers on seven attempts. Last year, Brown had a 30-point game off the bench against Purdue.
Nebraska finished the nonconference season with a 10-1 record. This is the first time in the four years that Amy Williams has been the Nebraska coach that the Huskers have won 10 nonconference games.
Nebraska will now have some time off before opening Big Ten play Saturday against Iowa (9-2).
Brown had only made six three-pointers all season before making four Sunday. Brown spent some extra time this week with Williams watching film and working on footwork for shooting threes.
Brown is one of Nebraska’s best shooters and most aggressive offensive players.
“I think she’s really embraced the ‘beast off the bench’ role and being that sixth man and coming in and sparking our team offensively,” Williams said.
Nebraska had a modest 23-19 lead before Brown went off in the second quarter.
She made back-to-back threes, then a free throw and then another three that gave Nebraska a 10-point lead. Only 15 minutes into the game, Brown had tied her career-high with four threes.
“I think my teammates did a great job of getting me open,” Brown said. “I know the bigs were setting great screens, and then the guards were able to create. I got to get going early and got some open looks.”
The 12 points Brown scored in the second quarter were more than the six scored by Manhattan in the quarter.
“It feels great to see that work paying off, and I just want to carry it over into conference play,” Brown said.
In the first quarter, Manhattan kept the game close by shooting 5-of-9 on threes. But Nebraska did a better job of finding the Jaspers’ shooters in the second quarter and Brown went off to help Nebraska lead 37-25 at halftime.
Brown kept going in the third quarter, scoring on a drive to the basket and on a putback. She also scored on another putback in the fourth quarter,
Everybody knows Brown can shoot, but she fought for some points inside, too.
“I think the putbacks were pretty cool,” Brown said. “Coach always emphasizes crashing the boards, so those were bigger than the threes.”
Kate Cain added 13 points and eight rebounds for Nebraska. Sam Haiby scored 10 and had six assists.
Freshman guard Trinity Brady played in her first regular-season game after being held out for concussions symptoms. She played 16 minutes and scored two points and had four rebounds.
Nebraska sophomore forward Ashtyn Veerbeek did not play due an ankle injury suffered in Nebraska’s last game. Veerbeek had practiced leading up to the game and isn’t excepted to be out for an extended time.
Emily LaPointe led Manhattan (3-7) with 17 points. About half of the points for Manhattan came on nine threes.
Nebraska’s rebounding has been a problem in some games this season, but it out-rebounded Manhattan 47-32. Nebraska scored 14 points off of 13 offensive rebounds.
“That’s been a focus that we’ve been trying to lock in on is when we get those offensive rebounds, taking advantage and making them count,” Williams said.