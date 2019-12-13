Lexi Sun has 14 kills as Nebraska moves on to Elite Eight

Sun was at her finest in the third set. She had seven kills on eight attempts in the set, and fittingly had the kill on match point. What made her so effective is that she was being aggressive with her attack, Sun said. She also figured out how to hit shots off of Hawaii’s smaller blockers.

“I think all the hitters, we were all attacking tonight,” Sun said.

So now college volleyball gets the match many people wanted with Nebraska vs. No. 5 Wisconsin in the Elite Eight at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Wisconsin has beaten Nebraska twice this season.

Sun’s hitting percentage Friday was her third-highest of the season. For the season she’s averaging 3.57 kills per set with a .281 hitting percentage. Those are numbers that have already earned her all-Big Ten honors, and the first All-American honors of her career may follow next week.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last year Sun had averages of 3.11 kills per set on .195 hitting. Her improvement has been fun for Cook to watch.

“That’s why I coach,” Cook said. “That’s where we get our passion from to see players improve. It’s very rewarding and fulfilling when you see players make jumps. That’s why we work so hard at it. It’s great for them when they do work hard and put a lot into it; they get results.”