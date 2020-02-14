Lincoln scores five unanswered in win over the Sioux City Musketeers
SIOUX CITY MUSKETEERS

Lincoln scores five unanswered in win over the Sioux City Musketeers

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Sioux City scored the first goal of the game but Lincoln took contorl of the game in the second period.

Lincoln tied the game in the first period and then scored three goals in the second. The Stars added a goal in the third for five unanswered goals in a 5-1 victory over the Sioux City Musketeers on Friday.

A.J. Hodges scored Sioux City's lone goal in the first period just 3:06 in the game. Ian Malcomson had the assist.

Lincoln tied the game at the 17:56 mark with a goal from Christian Sarlo.

Then 1:43 into the second period, Lincoln took a lead with a goal by Jordan Power. Matt Miller added a goal four minutes later and Josh Lopina gave the Stars a 4-1 advantage.

Then in the third period, Dominic James scored just his second goal of the season for a 5-1 lead.

Akira Schmid was in net for the Musketeers and had had 24 saves on 29 shots.

