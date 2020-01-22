LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Briar Cliff women clip Northwestern on the road

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Briar Cliff women's basketball team went on a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter on Wednesday to defeat Northwestern on the road, 77-67.
Konnor Sudmann scored four of the Chargers' nine points in that run, all consecutively. Then, senior Breanna Allen hit a 3-pointer and Payton Slaughter ended the rally with a basket.
Sudmann led the Chargers with a 27-point game. She was 9-for-17 and made all seven of her free throw attempts. Sudmann also had six rebounds.
Allen hit three 3s en route to a 13-point game. Fellow senior Alyssa Carley hit a pair of 3s, and she scored 14 points.
Madelyn Deitchler scored 11 points and brought down seven rebounds.
The Red Raiders had four ladies who scored in double figures. Bre Schuiteman led Northwestern with 16 points.
Devyn Kemble scored 15 points, and she hit three 3s. Taylor VanderVelde contributed 14 points and Sammy Blum 11.
BCU scored 36 points in the paint while Northwestern scored 22.
CONCORDIA 85, MORNINGSIDE 61: No. 3 Concordia led the entire game, and jumped out to a 17-8 start.
Taylor Farrell led the Bulldogs with 14 points, and she hit four 3s. Mackenzie Koepke and Philomena Lammers both scored 13 points.
Sydney Hupp scored a team-high 23 points for the No. 7 Mustangs. Hupp made 10 of 14 shots, and she also had eight rebounds.
Sophia Peppers and Taylor Rodenburgh both scored 10 points.
The loss snaps a six-game winning streak for Morningside, as its last loss was Dec. 29 to Mayville State at the Briar Cliff Holiday Classic.
CENTRAL 71, BUENA VISTA 56: Central outscored the Beavers 26-10 in the first quarter in an American Rivers Conference game in Pella.
You have free articles remaining.
The Beavers ended the game on a 10-2 run, and they cut a 24-point Dutch lead.
Destiny Einerwold led BVU with 17 points. Einerwold also had nine rebounds.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
MORNINGSIDE 85, CONCORDIA 72: Tyler Borchers recorded a double-double in the win.
Borchers had 23 points and 11 rebounds.
Alex Borchers scored 14 points.
Trey Brown had a 12-point night. Zach Imig and Will Pottebaum each scored 10 points.
BUENA VISTA 90, CENTRAL 75: The Beavers outscored the Dutch 17-7 in the final 6:07 to close out the road win in Pella.
Timothy Jeffries scored nine points in those final 6-plus minutes, and he ended up with 20 points.
Michael Demers hit seven 3s en route to a 27-point night. Dominic Sesma also scored 18 points.
NORTHWESTERN 89, BRIAR CLIFF 76: Trent Hilbrands led Northwestern with 26 points in the home win in Orange City.
Hilbrands hit 10 shots from the floor. He also had six rebounds and two assists.
Jay Small was 8-for-15 en route to a 19-point night. He hit three 3s.
Keegan Van Egdom put up 12 points and Craig Sterk followed with 10 points.
Northwestern outrebounded Briar Cliff, 40-30. The Red Raiders had 28 defensive rebounds, and limited the Chargers to two offensive rebounds.
The Chargers had three men in double figures. Jackson Lamb led with 20 points, Nick Hoyt had 15 and Austin Roetman had 12.