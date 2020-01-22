LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Briar Cliff women clip Northwestern on the road

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Briar Cliff women's basketball team went on a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter on Wednesday to defeat Northwestern on the road, 77-67.

Konnor Sudmann scored four of the Chargers' nine points in that run, all consecutively. Then, senior Breanna Allen hit a 3-pointer and Payton Slaughter ended the rally with a basket.

Sudmann led the Chargers with a 27-point game. She was 9-for-17 and made all seven of her free throw attempts. Sudmann also had six rebounds.

Allen hit three 3s en route to a 13-point game. Fellow senior Alyssa Carley hit a pair of 3s, and she scored 14 points.

Madelyn Deitchler scored 11 points and brought down seven rebounds.

The Red Raiders had four ladies who scored in double figures. Bre Schuiteman led Northwestern with 16 points.

Devyn Kemble scored 15 points, and she hit three 3s. Taylor VanderVelde contributed 14 points and Sammy Blum 11.

BCU scored 36 points in the paint while Northwestern scored 22.

CONCORDIA 85, MORNINGSIDE 61: No. 3 Concordia led the entire game, and jumped out to a 17-8 start.