LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Minnesota State beats Wayne State on Sunday

MANKATO, Minn. — The Wayne State College women's basketball team shot 39 percent on Sunday, and the Wildcats lost to Minnesota State 84-71 at Bresnan Arena.
The Wildcats shot well in the first half, but the Mavericks' defense changed that tune in the third quarter.
Wayne State was 10-for-16 in the second quarter, and it scored 24 points in those 10 minutes. In the first quarter, WSC went 7-for-19.
In the third quarter, WSC went 5-for-18. Minnesota State held WSC to just 13 points.
The Wildcats had five players who scored in double figures. Halley Busse and Josey Ryan each scored 13 points. Autumn Mlinar, Brittany Bongartz and Kylie Hammer each scored 10 points.
The Mavericks held Erin Norling to seven points.
With the loss, the Wildcats dropped to 2-4.
Maddy Olson and Springville High School (Iowa) graduate Mikayla Nachazel each scored 17 points to lead Minnesota State.
LATE SATURDAY
DORDT MEN 94, HASTINGS 79: The Defenders were down 12-7 early in the game but bounced back to lead 29-20. It appeared the Defenders were going to stretch the further but Hastings’s Karson Gansebom got rolling, knocking down three-straight three-point baskets while scoring 20 first half points and helped the hosts forge a 44-38 lead.
Jacob Vis started the second half with a basket and Ben Gesink followed with his third three-point shot to get Dordt within one and Jesse Jansma’s three-point shots gave the Defenders the lead for good. Gesink converted one more three-point shot to complete the 11-0 run and the lead continued to grow with Dordt leading by as many as 19 before claiming the 15 point win.
Dordt was 34-for-64 from the field for 53.1 percent success and Dordt converted 17 3-point shots.
Hastings was 27-61 for 44.3 percent from the field and the Broncos were 11-20 from the three-point line to keep the game close.
Dordt’s balanced scoring effort with four players in double figures overshadowed Hastings’s Gansebom as the sophomore scored a career high 37 points. ‘
Ben Gesink led Dordt with 21 points with three assists and he converted a career high seven three-point baskets.
Vis was 8 of 10 from the field for 19 points and he grabbed eight rebounds with five assists.
Garrett Franken and Jansma each had 13 points and Jansma had four assists with three steals while Franken too in six rebounds.
Camden Bialas scored seven while Dejay Fykstra, Bryce Coppock and Kendrick Van Kekerix all had six points.
Dordt had a 34-30 rebounding edge and forced 12 turnovers while committing 10.