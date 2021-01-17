LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Minnesota State beats Wayne State on Sunday

Jacob Vis started the second half with a basket and Ben Gesink followed with his third three-point shot to get Dordt within one and Jesse Jansma’s three-point shots gave the Defenders the lead for good. Gesink converted one more three-point shot to complete the 11-0 run and the lead continued to grow with Dordt leading by as many as 19 before claiming the 15 point win.

Dordt was 34-for-64 from the field for 53.1 percent success and Dordt converted 17 3-point shots.

Hastings was 27-61 for 44.3 percent from the field and the Broncos were 11-20 from the three-point line to keep the game close.

Dordt’s balanced scoring effort with four players in double figures overshadowed Hastings’s Gansebom as the sophomore scored a career high 37 points. ‘

Ben Gesink led Dordt with 21 points with three assists and he converted a career high seven three-point baskets.

Vis was 8 of 10 from the field for 19 points and he grabbed eight rebounds with five assists.

Garrett Franken and Jansma each had 13 points and Jansma had four assists with three steals while Franken too in six rebounds.

Camden Bialas scored seven while Dejay Fykstra, Bryce Coppock and Kendrick Van Kekerix all had six points.