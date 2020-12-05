LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Morningside, Dordt and Northwestern all sweep opponents

FREMONT, Neb. — The Morningside men’s basketball team grinded out a 77-73 road win on Saturday against Midland in GPAC play.
Morningside’s biggest lead in the second half was nine points with 8 minutes, 40 seconds remaining, but the Warriors never waved the white flag.
Midland got as close to a one-point deficit, as the Warriors went on a 19-9 run.
Midland’s Bo Sandquist hit a 3-pointer to trim its deficit to 71-70, but the Mustangs held off Midland in the final 2:24 by going on a 6-3 span.
East High School graduate Aidan Vanderloo scored four points in the final 2:08. Trey Brown and Will Pottebaum also hit one free throw apiece.
Brown led the Mustangs scoring with 15 points. Zach Imig and Pottebaum each had 13 points while Conner Hill scored 11.
DORDT 73, DOANE 66: The Tigers got to within three points with less than five minutes to go in the game, but the Defenders’ defense held Doane to five points in the final 4:31 to get the win at home on Saturday.
The Defenders had four men who scored in double figures. Dordt’s top scorer was Garrett Franken with 17 points. Franken also had 12 rebounds.
Jesse Jansma hit two 3-pointers en route to a 14-point game. Camden Bialas had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Cade Bleeker made two 3s, and he scored 10 points.
Trey Winkler led Doane with 17 points, and he hit four 3s.
NORTHWESTERN 111, HASTINGS 79: Red Raiders freshman Alex Van Kalsbeek has a new career high in points.
The MOC-Floyd Valley graduate made 15 of 16 shots, good for a 35-point game on Saturday. Van Kalsbeek also made five free throws.
Craig Sterk had 13 points, Isaac Heyer scored 12 and Jay Small had 11.
Northwestern had 52 points in the paint, and it shot 58 percent from the floor.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
MORNINGSIDE 84, MIDLAND 77: Sierra Mitchell helped spark a 11-0 fourth-quarter run on Saturday to give the Mustangs the road win in Fremont, Nebraska.
The Warriors led 70-67 with 5 minutes, 42 seconds remaining, but in a stretch of 2:44, the Mustangs built a lead back up to 78-70.
South Sioux City High School graduate McKenna Sims led off the rally with a layup, then Mitchell hit back-to-back 3-pointers.
Sims had another layup in that span, and Sophia Peppers hit a free throw.
Mitchell’s 3-pointer with 4:26 to go gave the Mustangs their lead for the remainder of the game.
Mitchell hit 10 shots en route to a 26-point game, a game-high.
Peppers had 21 points and eight rebounds.
Chloe Lofstrom had 14 points and Faith Meyer scored 10 for the Mustangs.
Sims had six points, nine rebounds and five assists.
McKenna Sullivan led Midland with 23 points.
NORTHWESTERN 79, HASTINGS 57: The Red Raiders forced the Broncos to make 21 turnovers en route to their second win on Saturday in Orange City.
Northwestern scored 20 points off those turnovers while itself committing just 10 miscues.
The Red Raiders also shot 40 percent from 3-point territory, and Sammy Blum hit four 3s in the win.
Blum led Northwestern with 23 points. Molly Schany scored 15 points.
Hastings’ Kaitlyn Schmit led the Broncos with 11 points.
DORDT 83, DOANE 54: The Defenders had five scorers in double digits on Saturday in Sioux Center. Erika Feenstra led Dordt with 18 points.
Feenstra made eight shots — all inside 3-point range — and made two free throws.
Baylee Tetzlaff and Mya Chmielewski each scored 14 points and made two 3s.
Bailey Beckman put up 13 points. Ashtyn Veerbeek recorded a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Dordt scored 36 points in the paint and limited the Tigers to 14 points in the paint. The Defenders also outrebounded the Tigers 53-33.
