LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Morningside, Dordt and Northwestern all sweep opponents

FREMONT, Neb. — The Morningside men’s basketball team grinded out a 77-73 road win on Saturday against Midland in GPAC play.

Morningside’s biggest lead in the second half was nine points with 8 minutes, 40 seconds remaining, but the Warriors never waved the white flag.

Midland got as close to a one-point deficit, as the Warriors went on a 19-9 run.

Midland’s Bo Sandquist hit a 3-pointer to trim its deficit to 71-70, but the Mustangs held off Midland in the final 2:24 by going on a 6-3 span.

East High School graduate Aidan Vanderloo scored four points in the final 2:08. Trey Brown and Will Pottebaum also hit one free throw apiece.

Brown led the Mustangs scoring with 15 points. Zach Imig and Pottebaum each had 13 points while Conner Hill scored 11.

DORDT 73, DOANE 66: The Tigers got to within three points with less than five minutes to go in the game, but the Defenders’ defense held Doane to five points in the final 4:31 to get the win at home on Saturday.

The Defenders had four men who scored in double figures. Dordt’s top scorer was Garrett Franken with 17 points. Franken also had 12 rebounds.