LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Morningside sweeps Jamestown at home

SIOUX CITY — No. 1 Morningside scored 66 points in the second half to pull away from Jamestown 111-85 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball game played at home Saturday.

The Mustangs hit for 16 treys in the game with Matt Hahn and Zach Imig both scored 28 points to lead the way. Hahn hit from behind the arc eight times while Imig had a double-double with 11 rebounds and nine assists.

Tyler Borchers also had a dozen points and Ben Hoskins 11 for Morningside, which is now 25-2 overall and 17-2 GPAC.

Jamestown (18-10 overall and 9-9 GPAC) got 21 points off the bench from Mason Walters. Isaiah Dobson also had 17 points and Jack Talley 15 for the Jimmies.

The Mustangs wrap up their regular season next Saturday at Northwestern.

NORTHWESTERN 76, MIDLAND 73: Craig Sterk scored 22 points and Grant Rohrer came off the bench to add 18 to lead the Raiders to a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball win in Orange City Saturday.

Jay Small also pulled down 19 rebounds to lead Northwestern to a 47-35 edge on the boards. Trent Hilbrands chipped in with 12 points as the Raiders won for the 20th time in 28 games (12-6 GPAC). Samuel Mailloux had 20 points to lead Midland (9-16 overall and 5-13 GPAC).