HASTINGS, Neb. — There wasn't much that slowed down the Morningside College football team on Saturday.
The Mustangs tallied 637 total yards in a 69-13 win in Great Plains Athletic Conference play over Hastings.
Morningside had a 55-0 lead before the Broncos had a chance to score.
The Mustangs got on the board with a 49-yard pass from Joe Dolincheck to Reid Jurgensmeier on the opening drive of the game.
Dolincheck then found Bo Els for 66 yards on the Mustangs' next possession.
The Mustangs' defense got in on the fun with a 95-yard touchdown interception return from Jamal Jones.
Anthony Sims then ran for the next three Mustangs scores from 6, 33 and 2 yards.
Arnijae Ponder and Tupak Kpeayeh each scored two rushing touchdowns after that.
All three Mustangs running backs gained 100-plus yards. Kpeayeh led the attack with 143 yards on 13 carries.
Ponder ran for 130 yards on 11 touches. It's the eighth-straight game in which Ponder has passed 100 rushing yards in a game.
Sims had 102 rushing yards.
Dolincheck was 11-for-16 with 210 yards and two touchdowns. Els caught seven passes for 126 yards; Jurgensmeier earned three catches for 77 yards.
BRIAR CLIFF 13, MIDLAND 7: The Chargers' defense rose to the occasion on Saturday.
BCU's defense forced Warriors (1-4, 0-3) quarterback Payton Nelson to throw four interceptions, and the Chargers (4-2, 3-1) forced the Nelson to go 11-for-29 for 103 yards.
Jovon Woods had two interceptions good for 18 yards. Markel Roby picked off a pass and got 25 yards while Ale Johnson Jr. earned an interception.
Robb Huddleston had 9.5 total tackles in the win, including three tackles for loss that added up to 10 yards.
Huddleston also had a sack for six yards.
Greg Henry put the Chargers up on the board with a 51-yard touchdown with 13 minutes, 5 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Chargers' second touchdown drive started thanks to an interception by Woods at the Warriors' 32-yard line, and got it to the 14-yard line.
Henry converted on that short drive by getting a 6-yard rushing score that put BCU up 13-0.
Henry had 140 rushing yards on 29 carries.
Chargers quarterback Jonathan Santos was 9-for-22 for 60 yards and his longest pass was for 17 yards. Kobe Johnson was Santos' most popular target, as Johnson caught four passed for 27 yards.
Santos also was busy as the Chargers' punter. He had 11 kicks, and he averaged 53 yards per punt. Santos nailed three kicks inside the Warriors' 20-yard line.
WARTBURG 48, BUENA VISTA 27: The Beavers led 20-14 at halftime, but the Knights responded with the opening score in the third quarter and added 27 points in the final frame to seal the road victory in Storm Lake.
Isaia caught two touchdown passes for the Beavers while Eric Pacheco had 151 receiving yards.
Beavers starting quarterback Dylan Laughlin was 19-for-33 with 206 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Reyes Lara III completed eight passes with two of them being for touchdowns.