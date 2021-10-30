LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside, Briar Cliff volleyball win five-set matches

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside University volleyball team won a five-set match against Hastings on Saturday, winning that fifth set 15-9.

The Mustangs won the middle two sets 25-19, 28-26.

Claire Wilson led the Msutangs with 15 kills, while Emerson Smith had 13.

Sydney Marlow had 12 and Meredith Hoffman had 11.

Sabrina Creason had 32 assists.

Payton Shoquist had 34 digs.

Briar Cliff 2, Doane 2: Just like the Mustangs on Saturday, the Chargers needed five sets to beat Doane.

The Chargers came away with the fifth set, 15-9, earning their ninth win of the season. Doane committed two errors that gave BCU the win in set No. 5.

Abbie Ericson and Chloe Johnson both had 13 kills, while Toria Andre had eight.

Madilyn Wagaman led with 21 assists for the Chargers. Tannah Heath had a team-high 18 digs.

South Dakota 3, Oral Roberts 1: South Dakota held serve on its home floor in turning back Oral Roberts in four sets in Saturday’s Summit League volleyball match in front of 1,043 inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

The Coyotes, now 9-0 at home this season, improved to 13-8 overall and 10-2 in the Summit following the 25-20, 25-22, 19-25, 25-12 victory.

South Dakota, who downed Kansas City on Thursday, is in second place in the Summit League with three weeks left (six matches) in the regular season.

Omaha, thanks to its five-set win at Denver and sweeping the Pioneers, remained in first place at 11-1 while Denver slipped to 9-2, even with South Dakota in the loss column. Kansas City and Oral Roberts each have four losses, now two back in the loss column.

The Coyotes responded after dropping set three by coming out and hitting .519 in closing out the match in set four, producing 16 kills against only two errors in that final set.

Elizabeth Juhnke had eight (with no errors) of her match-high 22 kills in that fourth set while the junior posted her 11th double-double of the season as she added 15 digs.

Aimee Adams tallied 11 kills and six digs while Sami Slaughter had nine kills, Maddie Wiedefeld and Madison Harms eight each for an offense that hit over .300 for the third-straight match.

Madison Jurgens contributed 49 assists, nine digs, two kills and two aces while Lolo Weideman had 16 digs, six assists and four aces.

Women's soccer

Morningside 1, Dakota Wesleyan 0: Makenzie Homan scored the Chargers' lone goal at the 26:48 mark, assited by Ebba Torgner.

The Mustangs amassed 22 shots while holding DWU to 12.

Sarah Finn played the entire match on goal, and she had three saves.

Briar Cliff 2, Jamestown 2: The Briar Cliff women's soccer team played to a 2-2 draw with #23 Jamestown Saturday in Jamestown, North Dakota. The Chargers finish the regular season with a 12-2-1 record and a GPAC mark of 10-1-1.

Just seven minutes into the contest, Taylor Alkire gave the Cliff a 1-0 lead with her 13th goal of the season. Kamryn Fiscus netted the equalizer two minutes later, unassisted.The score stayed tied at 1-1 heading into the halftime break.

Flor Suarez scored the go ahead goal in the 80th minute of play, unassisted. The Jimmies responded five minutes later with Penelope Hoppe scoring to tie the game at 2-2 and force overtime.

Darrien Sclafani made four saves and allowed two goals.

Alex Nowka made six saves in net for the Jimmies. Kamryn Fiscus took four shots and put three on net.

Both teams took 11 shots, had three corner kicks and tied with 12 fouls apiece.

Men's soccer

Briar Cliff 3, Jamestown 1: BCU's Michael Virgen scored twice in the win over the Jimmies.

The Chargers led 2-0 at halftime.

BCU outshot the Jimmise, 14-9. Vinicius Gregorio had four shots.

Leandro Faria had three saves for BCU.

Late Friday

Men’s basketball

Dordt 83, Mayville State 58: A 14-0 run early in the first half put the Dordt Defender men’s basketball team in the driver’s seat.

Dordt trailed 15-6 with 15:50 left in the first half when a Luke Rankin three-point basket ignited a 14 point run highlighted by another Rankin three and long range shots by Caleb Harmsen and Cade Bleeker. Trey Hinote added a jump shot as well and the Defenders turned the momentum of the game in just under three minutes.

The Comets worked the lead back to within 30-28 with 8:02 left in the half but Dordt’s 21-12 finish to the half put the Defenders up 51-40 at intermission. Mayville State never got closer than 11 the rest of the half as Dordt held the visitors to 17 points in the second half.

Jacob Vis had 13 points and nine rebounds with three assists.

Northwestern 85, Valley City State 65: Sophomore Alex Van Kalsbeek paced the Red Raiders, starting the season with a double-double. He led all scorers with 26 points on the night and collected a game-high 11 rebounds.

The Raiders shot hot all night, shooting 55 percent from the field, while holding Valley City State to only 34 percent from the floor.

On the night, Northwestern only missed one free throw, converting 11-of-12 for a 91.1% mark.

Women’s basketball

Northwestern 77, Tabor 47: Northwestern scored the first basket less than a minute into the game and never looked back, leading througout. The Raiders shot north of 40 percent in the first quarter led by senior guard Devyn Kemble.

The Raiders were led by Kemble in the scoring column with 16 points on 7-for-13 shooting. Molly Schany followed closely behind with 15 points. Senior Taylor VanderVelde led the team with six rebounds on the night along with an efficient 12 points.

