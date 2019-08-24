ORANGE CITY, Iowa — It was a successful Red Raider Classic for not only the Northwestern volleyball team but also for Dordt and Briar Cliff as all three teams came out of it with at least two wins.
After trailing 2-1 to No. 19 Corban on Friday, Northwestern won the final two sets for the five-set win. The Red Raiders then swept both of their matches on Saturday to finish the Classic 2-0.
Dordt lost to Corban on Friday but won both matches on Saturday. Briar Cliff won both matches on Friday before falling to Corban on Saturday.
Not only did Northwestern’s final win of the day, a sweep of Baker, finish off a perfect tournament for the Red Raiders, it was also the 400th win of head coach Kyle Van Den Bosch’s career.
It’s Van Den Bosch’s 15th season as the head coach of the Red Raiders and he’s only had two seasons with less than 20 wins. Northwestern has never had a record of .500 or below with Van Den Bosch at the helm.
Northwestern has gone to the national tournament in nine of Van Den Bosch’s previous 14 seasons.
“Four hundred, I guess that means I’ve been around a little while,” Van Den Bosch joked. “We have talented girls in the area to coach, which makes a huge difference. Then I get to work with great (assistant) coaches like Wayne Westenberg and LeeAnne McMillen all of the time. I’ve been pretty blessed with where I am at.
“You just try and get a good team together every year and after that, you take what it is.”
Van Den Bosch especially enjoyed going 3-0 over the weekend.
He thought coming back against No. 19 Corban showed a lot of grit and determination out of the Red Raider team that was playing its season-opening match at the time.
“That win was a big win. That’s a quality team so to get that, we had to dig down deep to find a way to win that after being down,” Van Den Bosch said. “I thought our team started to gel as a team and started to create an identity as a team and hopefully we can keep improving at some things. I think we have room to get better, also.”
Juniors Anna Wedel and Makenzie Fink led Northwestern offensively.
Fink finished with 44 kills in the three matches and Wedel had 41. Northwestern hit above .400 in the two sweeps. Junior setter Lacey Wacker had 51 assists against Baker and 59 against Corban. Sophomore libero Emily Strasser had 28 digs in the three matches.
Dordt lost its match on Friday to Corban but the Defenders bounced back with two wins on Saturday. Dordt defeated Baker in four sets and then swept Wayland Baptist.
Dordt coach Chad Hanson liked how his team bounced back after Friday’s loss.
“We were able to work on some different system things, offensively and defensively. We were able to get our whole group in at different points in the matches,” Hanson said. “Overall, kind of the preseason clunk that might be there is finding little better grooves to start aligning and flow on the court. That’s a good takeaway for us from today.”
While the Defenders did lose to Corban on Friday, Dordt opened the season against Corban at home on Thursday.
Dordt defeated No. 20 Corban on Thursday and are 3-1 on the season after the 2-1 weekend.
“Our team is very athletic and when that athleticism is aligned then we can do some very fun, exciting things,” Hanson said. “As coaches, we need to be patient with that alignment and let it have more and more synchronization in its effort, in its communication and the moving parts that exist per rotation.
“I’m very, very encouraged by the start to our season. We don’t have regrets, we have learning moments and we will build on those and are excited for the next opportunity to show what we’ve learned.”
In the three matches, sophomore Karsyn Winterfeld finished with 26 kills and senior Ally Krommendyk finished with 25 kills for Dordt.
Both of Briar Cliff’s victories came during the first day of the Classic. The loss came on Saturday as the Chargers were swept by No. 19 Corban 25-21, 28-26, 25-21.
Briar Cliff hit below .200 in the loss to Corban but the Chargers hit .453 in the win over Baker and .287 in the sweep over Wayland.
Briar Cliff coach Lindsey Weatherford said it was a positive weekend for the Chargers, who learned a lot about themselves over the two days.
“We are still new in the season. Those two wins (Friday) were crucial and we learned a lot against Corban,” Weatherford said. “We can go back to practice, put a few things together and work out those weak areas. All around, we learned a lot.
“I think our serve-receive needs improvement and we knew we were going to have to work on that all year long. (Senior outside hitter) Victoria Gonzalez was very consistent and that was nice to see. Senior Aubury Coleman came off the bench both days and was very efficient.”
Gonzalez finished the tournament with 33 total kills.
While it’s early in the season, Weatherford has already made one big switch. Junior outside hitter Grace Hanno was at libero for all three matches of the tournament and leads the Chargers in digs this season.
Weatherford said Hanno’s athletism allows her to move the Bishop Heelan graduate to different positions.
“She can play outside hitter one day and libero the next and do well at both. We like to be more than one dimensional and Grace gives us that depth to move people around,” Weatherford said. “We just tried that lineup (Friday) and it worked out well and went back to it today to see if it would give us a spark. Defensively and serve-receive, it did. We will see (if it continues). Those are things that we need to navigate in the future.”
The 2-1 weekend at the Red Raider Classic puts Briar Cliff at 3-3 on the season. All three wins have been sweeps and the three losses are all to top-25 teams, which the Chargers played tight. Briar Cliff was within at least four points in every set against Corban, took one set against No. 8 Midland last weekend and two sets against No. 3 Grand View last weekend as well.
Weatherford thinks the team has already shown improvements from the one that went 11-17 last season.
“I think we are right there with the league for sure,” Weatherford said. “If we can keep improving, keep accelerating our level of play, it’s exciting to think about what November and December could be like.”