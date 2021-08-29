LOCAL ROUNDUP: East loses final match at Centennial tourney

ANKENY, Iowa — The East High School volleyball team played one last match late Saturday at the Ankeny Centennial tournament.
The Black Raiders played Nevada, but the Cubs won the match by set scores of 25-23, 25-27 and 15-6.
Olivia Mentzer led the Black Raiders with 22 kills overall on the day, and Taylor Drent had 11 kills.
Lucy Mehlhaff had 35 assists.
Kyley Vondrak had 16 digs while Megan Callahan recorded 11. Mentzer had 10 digs.
The Black Raiders went 1-3 on the day with their lone win coming against the Clinton River Queens.
College women's soccer
Wyoming 2, South Dakota 1: The Coyotes struck first on Sunday but it was the Cowgirls that scored the game’s final two goals. USD moves to 1-1-1 on the season while Wyoming stays unbeaten at 3-0.
In the first two minutes of the game, South Dakota struck gold when senior Maddison Sullivan’s cross found senior Jordan Centineo on the far side who headed the ball in to give the Yotes the early 1-0 lead.
In the 27th minute, Wyoming tied things up at one when Nikayla Copenhaver placed a ball in the top right corner of the goal just passed the outstretched arms of the goalkeeper.
Less than 10 minutes later, Wyoming’s Alyssa Bedard pushed past the Yote defenders and got the ball off before colliding with the goalkeeper. The goal gave the Cowgirls the lead at 2-1 and would end up being the game winner.
Late Saturday
Volleyball
Charger Invite: After a 2-0 start to the 2021 season, the Briar Cliff volleyball team dropped both matches Saturday at the Charger Invite to move to 2-2.
Briar Cliff's day started with a 3-1 loss to Waldorf. After losing set one, BCU looked to right the ship in set two and jumped out to a 17-8 lead over the Warriors. Waldorf clawed its way back into the game to make it 21-all and went on to win 30-28 to take a 2-0 match lead.
The Chargers asserted their dominance in game three, holding the Warriors to just 10 points. BCU led 23-22 late in set four but gave up three straight to lose 25-23 and drop the match.
Toria Andre had another efficient contest, registering a .417 swing rate with seven kills and two errors on 12 attacks. The sophomore also took park in six blocks.
Abbie Ericson was the only Charger with double digit kills, putting down 13. Taryn Nothem made her Charger debut and had four kills and no errors on 10 attacks.
Tannah Heath had 28 digs and Madilyn Wagaman contributed 12. Wagaman dished out 19 assists and Maureen Imrie had 18.
In the team's second match of the day, BCU fell 25-22 in each of the first two sets but won set three 25-23.
Down 18-14 in set three, the Chargers rallied to take a 22-21 lead over the Red Raiders. Tyra Blue and Sami Wasmund combined for to go-ahead block to help Briar Cliff win the third game. Northwestern came back to win set four 25-17.
Ericson finished the match with 14 kills and Chloe Johnson had 12. Jo Sadler notched 20 digs and Heath added 11. Wagaman had 19 assists.
Northwestern 3, Clarke 0: The Red Raiders swept the Pride by set scores of 25-9, 25-17 and 25-14.
With a slight 6-5 lead early in the set, Northwestern pulled off seven straight points to take command of the set, and the match. 12 of the 25 Raider first set points came by way of Clarke attacking errors, for which the Raiders never looked back.
It was underclassmen showing for Northwestern against the Pride this afternoon. Freshman Alysen Dexter tallied 10 kills, followed by sophomore Macay Van't Hul who had eight kills. Fellow sophomore Olivia Granstra dished out assists all match long, ending the contest with a team-high 12 assists. Freshman Emmy Wedgbury led the team with six digs.