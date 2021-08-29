LOCAL ROUNDUP: East loses final match at Centennial tourney

Less than 10 minutes later, Wyoming’s Alyssa Bedard pushed past the Yote defenders and got the ball off before colliding with the goalkeeper. The goal gave the Cowgirls the lead at 2-1 and would end up being the game winner.

Late Saturday

Volleyball

Charger Invite: After a 2-0 start to the 2021 season, the Briar Cliff volleyball team dropped both matches Saturday at the Charger Invite to move to 2-2.

Briar Cliff's day started with a 3-1 loss to Waldorf. After losing set one, BCU looked to right the ship in set two and jumped out to a 17-8 lead over the Warriors. Waldorf clawed its way back into the game to make it 21-all and went on to win 30-28 to take a 2-0 match lead.

The Chargers asserted their dominance in game three, holding the Warriors to just 10 points. BCU led 23-22 late in set four but gave up three straight to lose 25-23 and drop the match.

Toria Andre had another efficient contest, registering a .417 swing rate with seven kills and two errors on 12 attacks. The sophomore also took park in six blocks.

Abbie Ericson was the only Charger with double digit kills, putting down 13. Taryn Nothem made her Charger debut and had four kills and no errors on 10 attacks.