LOCAL ROUNDUP: OABCIG boys golf wins conference meet at home

IDA GROVE, Iowa — The OABCIG High School boys golf team won the Western Valley Conference meet on Monday at its home course.

The Falcons had the Top 2 golfers, and they also won the team title with a score of 157.

Axton Miller won the nine-hole event with a score of 35. He turned in three straight holes of ‘3” while needing 13 strokes to get through the final three holes.

Kale Ladwig was the runner-up with a 39.

Kingsley-Pierson placed second with a team score of 181. Emerson Pratt led the Panthers with 42, while Vincent Koelling and Beau Bubke each turned in scores of 46.

Woodbury Central had a 183, which placed the Wildcats in third. Carson Davis and Drew Kluender each led the Wildcats with 45.

Westwood was fourth, and Brayden Johnson led the Rebels with 41.

Ridge View was fifth (191), West Monona sixth (194), River Valley seventh at 202, MVAOCOU eighth (210) and Lawton-Bronson ninth at 214.

Mikey Ring also competed at Siouxland Christian, and he golfed a 46.

Boys tennis

Bishop Heelan 8, North 1: The Crusaders went across town to beat the Stars on Monday.

In No. 1 singles play, Heelan’s Jacob Liewer beat Brody Martin 8-2.

Luka Ernesti won in No. 2 singles over Daniel Mora, 8-1.

Jason Breen won in No. 3 singles against Carter Bertrand 8-3, as did Carter Kuehl in the No. 4 singles flight over Brayden Allen.

North’s lone win of the afternoon came from Wyatt Elgert, beating Heelan’s Nick Miller 8-6.

In the No. 6 flight, Jack Bousquet beat North’s Adam Embrock 8-6.

The Crusaders won all three of their doubles matches. They moved to 2-1 on the season.

Denison-Schleswig 9, Cherokee 0: The Monarchs won their season opener by having eight of their nine matches end up at 10-0.

The six singles winners were Colin Reis, Carson Seuntjens, Harrison Dahm, Braden Cumyn, Wyatt Johnson and Blaine Brodsky.

College

Dordt softball sweeps BCU: The Dordt softball team limited Briar Cliff’s offense on Monday, sweeping the Chargers 1-0 in Game 1 and 3-2 in Game 2.

Defenders senior Kenzie Cunard recorded the game’s lone run, and that happened during the third inning.

There were five combined hits in the game. All five hits were singles, from five different hitters.

Kayla Guerrero took the circle for the Chargers and pitched a complete game. She recorded two strikeouts and allowed one run off two hits.

Alta-Aurelia High School grad and Defenders junior Abby Kraemer got the win, throwing a two-hit shutout. She struck out 11 Chargers.

In the bottom of the seventh with one out, Dordt's Jessica Oules hit a double and represented the game winning run. Cunnard hit a walk-off double, scoring Oules.

Sydney Lierman went 2-for-3 at the plate and recorded two RBIs for BCU.

Northwestern 15-10, Dakota Wesleyan 0-0: The Red Raiders (25-7) opened up the day by scoring 15 runs in Game 1 off 12 hits.

They scored 13 runs during the fourth inning. Madysn Grotewold had two at-bats during the inning and drove in runs both times.

Sydnee Isom had a two-run single during the inning.

Jennifer Boeve and Bri Giordano each had two hits. Boeve, Erika McKenney and Chloe Gallegos each doubled.

Jennifer Boeve drove in three runs during the second game, and she had three hits.

Emily Strasser had two hits and four RBIs. She hit a home run in the first inning.

