Local roundup: Sioux City Bandits win on the road

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Sioux City Bandits won again on Saturday to move their record to 6-0 after a 42-35 win over Wyoming.

The Bandits led 27-21 at the half. The Bandits scored 15 points in the second half.

Sioux City will stay on the road next weekend against Southwest Kansas.

Prep boys golf

Gehlen Boys Classic: Boyden-Hull won the meet with a team score of 311, ahead of the host Jays with 352.

The Comets took each of the Top 3 spots, led by Drew Van Roekel with an 18-hole score of 75. Van Roekel beat his brother, Trey Van Roekel, on the second playoff hole.

Drew Van Roekel made a 36-hole putt for birdie.

Dawson Leusink was third with a 78. Gehlen's Dawson Barthole was fourth at 80, while Korey McKenney led West Lyon with a sixth-place score of 83.

College baseball

Northwestern 9, Briar Cliff 3: Eli Rash extended his on-base streak to 24 games with his first at-bat in the game in the first, driving in two runs with a single up the middle as Northwestern takes the early 2-0 lead over Briar Cliff. A Charger error in the second would allow another Raider run to score, making it 3-0.

The two teams would trade a run in the third inning, as Briar Cliff got on the board with a sacrifice fly. An RBI single from Olesen would make the Raider lead three again (4-1).

In the fourth, the Chargers would put up a two spot to trim the NWC lead to one at 4-3. Northwestern answered with two runs of their own in the bottom half of the frame thanks to sophomore Mason Porepp, with a 2-run RBI single to center field (6-3 NWC).

The Raider would tack on three insurance runs in the home half of the sixth to take the game 9-3. Back-to-back-to-back doubles would plate two Raider runs – thanks to RBI doubles from Jaden Snyder and Rash. Olesen drove in another run with a single up the middle to end the Raider scoring.

Doane 10, Morningside 9: The Tigers scored two runs in the ninth inning that broke an 8-8 tie.

With those two runs, the Tigers beat the Mustangs, and they ended Morningside's season.

Elijah Rude and Carter Kratz and Carter Ades each had run-producing hits in a four-run fifth inning.

The Mustangs trailed 4-2 tot start the fourth inning, but at the middle of the fifth inning, they led 7-4.

Eddie Brancato had three hits and two RBIs in the season finale. Rude also had three hits. Aiden Bishop had two hits.

Two of Brancato's hits were doubles.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0