LOCAL ROUNDUP

Local roundup: Sioux City Bandits win on the road

Bandits season preview

Quarterback Lorenzo Brown talks to teammates during football practice with the Sioux City Bandits, Wednesday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, March 2, 2022.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Sioux City Bandits won again on Saturday to move their record to 6-0 after a 42-35 win over Wyoming. 

The Bandits led 27-21 at the half. The Bandits scored 15 points in the second half. 

Sioux City will stay on the road next weekend against Southwest Kansas. 

Prep boys golf

Gehlen Boys Classic: Boyden-Hull won the meet with a team score of 311, ahead of the host Jays with 352. 

The Comets took each of the Top 3 spots, led by Drew Van Roekel with an 18-hole score of 75. Van Roekel beat his brother, Trey Van Roekel, on the second playoff hole. 

Drew Van Roekel made a 36-hole putt for birdie. 

Dawson Leusink was third with a 78. Gehlen's Dawson Barthole was fourth at 80, while Korey McKenney led West Lyon with a sixth-place score of 83. 

College baseball

Northwestern 9, Briar Cliff 3: Eli Rash extended his on-base streak to 24 games with his first at-bat in the game in the first, driving in two runs with a single up the middle as Northwestern takes the early 2-0 lead over Briar Cliff. A Charger error in the second would allow another Raider run to score, making it 3-0. 

The two teams would trade a run in the third inning, as Briar Cliff got on the board with a sacrifice fly. An RBI single from Olesen would make the Raider lead three again (4-1).

In the fourth, the Chargers would put up a two spot to trim the NWC lead to one at 4-3. Northwestern answered with two runs of their own in the bottom half of the frame thanks to sophomore Mason Porepp, with a 2-run RBI single to center field (6-3 NWC).

The Raider would tack on three insurance runs in the home half of the sixth to take the game 9-3. Back-to-back-to-back doubles would plate two Raider runs – thanks to RBI doubles from Jaden Snyder and Rash. Olesen drove in another run with a single up the middle to end the Raider scoring.

Doane 10, Morningside 9: The Tigers scored two runs in the ninth inning that broke an 8-8 tie. 

With those two runs, the Tigers beat the Mustangs, and they ended Morningside's season. 

Elijah Rude and Carter Kratz and Carter Ades each had run-producing hits in a four-run fifth inning. 

The Mustangs trailed 4-2 tot start the fourth inning, but at the middle of the fifth inning, they led 7-4. 

Eddie Brancato had three hits and two RBIs in the season finale. Rude also had three hits. Aiden Bishop had two hits. 

Two of Brancato's hits were doubles. 

