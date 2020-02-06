Loras uses 16-0 run to get road win over Buena Vista

STORM LAKE, Iowa — The Buena Vista men's basketball team overcame an early 20-point first half deficit to lead by as many as six early in the second, but Loras used a key 16-0 run midway through and hung on for a 90-83 victory on Wednesday night inside of Siebens Fieldhouse.

BVU had no answer for the Duhawks in the first five minutes of the contest as the Duhawk made 10 of their first 16 shot attempts to take a 27-7 lead midway through the first half. B

VU began just 3-for-16 from the field but heated up late in the period by knocking down 10 of 13 attempts, including a long distance shot from Dominic Sema which got the team back within 35-32 with one minute left. The Beavers had a chance to tie the game going into the break but Michael Demers' three-point shot was just off target.

Loras led 43-40 early in the second half before senior Timothy Jeffries capped a 14-5 run for the Beavers with a basket and free-throw to give BVU its largest lead of the night at 54-48 with 11:51 left.

