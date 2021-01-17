Loyola-Chicago trounces Northern Iowa men's basketball team

CHICAGO – Northern Iowa’s basketball team has never been beaten like this inside the Missouri Valley Conference.

One of the MVC's most recent members Loyola remained in contention for a share of its third regular season league title in four years with an 88-46 blowout win over UNI to complete a weekend series sweep Sunday night at Gentile Arena. The loss surpassed UNI’s 41-point margin of defeat against Bradley during the 1999-00 season as the program’s largest against a MVC foe.

“That was one of those ones where you wish you can save it in a time capsule because that ain’t going to happen to Northern Iowa,” Loyola coach Porter Moser said after his team made 61.5% of its field goals with 10 different players scoring at least six points. “We just got on a shooting roll.”

On the other end of spectrum, UNI (3-10, 2-6) made just 32.1% of its attempts and remains winless in two league road series. The Panthers’ lone conference victories are over one-loss contenders Missouri State and Bradley, but the form demonstrated during those wins didn’t appear in long enough stretches this past weekend.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com