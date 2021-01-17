Loyola-Chicago trounces Northern Iowa men's basketball team

CHICAGO – Northern Iowa’s basketball team has never been beaten like this inside the Missouri Valley Conference.
One of the MVC's most recent members Loyola remained in contention for a share of its third regular season league title in four years with an 88-46 blowout win over UNI to complete a weekend series sweep Sunday night at Gentile Arena. The loss surpassed UNI’s 41-point margin of defeat against Bradley during the 1999-00 season as the program’s largest against a MVC foe.
“That was one of those ones where you wish you can save it in a time capsule because that ain’t going to happen to Northern Iowa,” Loyola coach Porter Moser said after his team made 61.5% of its field goals with 10 different players scoring at least six points. “We just got on a shooting roll.”
On the other end of spectrum, UNI (3-10, 2-6) made just 32.1% of its attempts and remains winless in two league road series. The Panthers’ lone conference victories are over one-loss contenders Missouri State and Bradley, but the form demonstrated during those wins didn’t appear in long enough stretches this past weekend.
“They did a great job of just taking us out of our rhythm of our Flow offense and made it tough on us tonight,” UNI’s redshirt junior center Austin Phyfe said. “They were over aggressive. It felt like they were forcing us to play iso ball with how they were guarding us. When you’re not hitting shots, it’s sometimes harder to get stop, and vice versa. If you are getting stops, offense comes a little easier.”
This game was a competitive battle through the first 12 minutes.
UNI hit its opening three field goal attempts and Nate Heise added a pair of free throws as the Panther guards worked off Phyfe’s screens up top and the visitors jumped out to a 9-4 lead.
A Loyola team that finished 11-20 from distance quickly answered with consecutive 3-pointers from Braden Norris, Lucas Williamson and Keith Clemons early in the shot clock to pull in front.
UNI cut its deficit to 25-23 after Noah Carter’s dunk with 8:17 remaining in the first half. But Carter’s slam – similar to a dunk that preceded a UNI dry spell in Saturday’s game – ended up being a bad omen. Loyola’s Marquise Kennedy worked off the drive for a layup and assist out of the media timeout and added a 3-pointer as part of a personal seven-point run.
UNI scored just one point over the final 8 minutes of the first half and Loyola carried that confidence from turning stops into offense into a 49-22 rout over the second half. The voices Moser heard from his veteran players during the under 8-minute first half media timeout, helped produce a team that looked even better than advertised.
For UNI, Carter was the only player in double figures with 11 points. Point guard Bowen Born scored most of his eight early and Phyfe matched that total. UNI’s second-leading scorer this season, senior Trae Berhow, missed all seven of his field goal attempts and finished with three points.
Moser mentioned afterwards that Berhow is an all-conference caliber player that jumped to the top of the scouting report following UNI’s loss of AJ Green to a season-ending injury.
“They’re going to put their best defender on him and that makes things more challenging for Trae,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. “Now it’s a combination of what we do in terms of adjustments. We want to work on getting better at the things we’re running, maybe things we add to get him involved and get him freed up – put his strengths to work within our offense.”
As a whole, Jacobson remains focused on details and fundamentals his team can control as the key for growth.
“We’ve made strides there, but that’s where possessions start is with the little things,” Jacobson said. “We’ve got work to do.”