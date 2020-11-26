Luka Garza, freshmen provide lift on Hawkeyes' unusual day

After a somewhat sluggish start, they did just fine, getting a jolt of energy from a couple of newcomers to string together a 20-2 scoring run in the middle of the first half and doing what No. 5-ranked teams are supposed to do.

“I think we were able to refocus on the game after (the funeral),’’ Garza said, admitting that it was strange to play a game with perhaps only 100 people watching.

“You have to create our own energy …’’ he added. “We dearly miss our fans and wish we could go out and play in front of them, but we need to do what we can to make sure this season goes off successfully.’’

Garza led the way with 26 points and 10 rebounds despite sitting out the last 13 minutes. It was his 17th straight 20-point-plus performance and along the way he also moved into 10th place on Iowa’s career scoring list, passing Dean Oliver and Adam Haluska.

He got a considerable amount of help from redshirt freshman Patrick McCaffery and true freshman Keegan Murray, who played extended minutes with Nunge absent.

Patrick McCaffery scored 16 points, including the first eight points of that 20-2 run that took the Hawkeyes from a 22-20 deficit to a 40-24 lead.