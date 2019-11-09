Luka Garza goes for double-double in season-opening rout

SIU-Edwardsville did not have a starter over 6-7 so the plan from the very beginning Friday was to funnel the ball into the post.

"We knew they were a little undersized so that was the plan," Wieskamp said. "Any time we can get the ball in to Luka, he’s going to finish or get fouled."

Garza ended up making 7 of 13 shots from the field, and he also shot 10 free throws, six more than the entire SIU-E team.

McCaffery also praised his team’s defense, which showed improvement over a year ago.

The visiting Cougars shot just 41.9-percent from the field and the Hawkeyes committed only eight fouls in the process.

Iowa had only two games all of last season in which it held an opponent under 60 points, but SIU-E (1-1) needed a hot streak after the outcome had been decided to get to that point.

While Garza and Wieskamp were the only Iowa players in double figures, the Hawkeyes also got ninth points apiece from Bohannon, Ryan Kriener and freshman Joe Toussaint.