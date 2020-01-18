Luka Garza, Iowa dominates late to topple Michigan

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- It looked like a squandered opportunity.
Iowa had led 19th-ranked Michigan for most of the night, building an advantage of as much as 11 points at one point, only to have the Wolverines seize control of the lead in the middle of the second half.
But Luka Garza, CJ Fredrick, Joe Wieskamp and friends weren’t going to give up that easily.
The Hawkeyes dominated the final 7½ minutes to avenge an earlier loss to Michigan and escape with a 90-83 victory, extending their winning streak to three games and rewarding a vibrant crowd that braved a snowstorm to be there.
Garza continued his amazing scoring onslaught with 33 points with Fredrick adding 21, Wieskamp 20 and Ryan Kriener 14. That quartet accounted for all but two of Iowa’s points.
Michigan’s Eli Brooks, who came into the game in a horrible shooting slump, scored a career-high 25 points but he finally missed a couple of 3-point attempts down the stretch.
Iowa (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten) finished the game with a 22-9 scoring run after trailing 74-68 with 7½ minutes remaining.
Garza and Fredrick, in particular, stepped up in a big way in those final minutes.
Garza, who scored 44 points in an earlier loss to Michigan, drained a 3-point field goal and added a mid-range jumper before Fredrick’s transition 3 gave the Hawkeyes the lead with 5 minutes, 25 seconds remaining.
“Joe (Toussaint) was driving down the right side,’’ Fredrick said. “I saw him driving and I was yelling ‘trailer’ and I knew five steps before I even got the ball that I was shooting it.’’
Another short jumper by Garza completed a 10-0 run and made it 78-74.
“We seemed to be tired but the (under-8:00 media timeout) came at a good time,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “We had been changing defenses all night but we went back to the man-to-man and it was pretty effective down the stretch.’’
Michigan (11-6, 2-4 Big Ten) fought back with a 3 by 7-footer Jon Teske, Fredrick scored off a feed from Wieskamp, Brooks countered with two free throws and Kriener then sank a 3 that made it 83-79 with 3:05 to go.
McCaffery said he thought that was “the shot of the game.’’
Kriener admitted he didn’t even really know what the score was at that moment.
“I really wasn’t paying any attention to it,’’ he said. “It’s just kind of a rhythm thing.’’
You have free articles remaining.
Brooks then missed a 3 and the Hawkeyes began finishing things off. Garza made another mid-range jumper and Wieskamp’s two free throws with 37 seconds left made it 87-79. He and Fredrick combined to make three more foul shots in the final seconds.
The Hawkeyes made their first 17 free throws in the game and finished 27 for 30 at the line.
They also had a 38-25 rebounding advantage on the Wolverines, including a career-best 13 boards by Connor McCaffery, who did not score but also handed out five assists.
Michigan led by as much as seven early in the game before Kriener came off the bench to spark a huge surge that put the Hawkeyes in control.
The senior center scored 11 points in an 18-2 run that was capped by a Wieskamp 3-pointer, making it 27-18 with 9:07 remaining in the half. Garza actually was on the bench for most of that charge.
Wieskamp quickly added two more 3s as Iowa led by as much as 11.
However, David DeJulius scored four times in the last six minutes of the half on drives to the hoop to chop the halftime margin to 47-43.
The last of DeJulius’ drives came as the half ended. The Hawkeyes had only four team fouls at the time and possibly could have fouled him without any free throws resulting.
“I might have pointed that out at halftime,’’ McCaffery said with a smile.
Michigan tied the score at 47 early in the second half but Iowa built its lead back up to 6 (58-52) with the help of a technical foul on Michigan coach Juwan Howard.
But then then Brooks hit back-to-back 3s and Zavier Simpson and DeJulius began hurting the Hawkeyes with dribble penetration, and the Wolverines surged into a 66-63 lead with 11½ minutes to go, eventually leading by as much as 72-65.
Franz Wagner added 18 points for Michigan with Teske collecting 14 points and a career-best seven assists.
Howard wasn’t happy with the fact that his team was called for 23 fouls while Iowa was only whistled 13 times, but much of that was attributable to Garza, who drew a dozen fouls all by himself.
“He got their whole team in foul trouble,’’ Wieskamp said. “You could see Simpson and Teske sitting in the first half with foul trouble and then in the second half some of those bigs had three, four and some fouled out. He (Garza) works so hard in the post that he draws so many fouls.’’
McCaffery and his players gave credit to the energy provided by the crowd, which was larger and more active than anyone expected considering the weather outside. It’s the second straight week that the Hawkeyes drew a large Friday night crowd with the students on winter break.
“That energy level they provided, especially when we made that first basket, was all the difference in the world,’’ McCaffery said.
“I was shocked last week to be honest with you that we had the crowd we did and the same thing this week. Bad snow storm and these people showed up in force and they were into the game and impacted the game.’’