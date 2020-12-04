Luka Garza scores 30-plus again as Iowa beats Western Illinois

IOWA CITY, Iowa — It’s not often that a guy scores 30 or more points in the first half for the second straight game and nearly gets upstaged by his understudy.
But it happened Thursday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Luka Garza continued his torrid scoring pace with 35 points but it was sophomore Jack Nunge who led the second-half run that allowed No. 3-ranked Iowa to finally finish off visiting Western Illinois in a 99-58 victory.
Nunge, who missed Iowa’s first two games following the death of his father less than two weeks ago, matched his career high with 18 points in his season debut.
“It was just so incredible to see and I knew it was going to happen,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “He hadn’t practiced in well over a week. He had been grieving with his family and he came out (Wednesday) and had one of the best practices I’ve ever seen.’’
It carried over to Thursday’s game as Nunge made 8 of 11 shots from the field, including a pair of 3-pointers, and also collected five rebounds in 18½ minutes of action.
Nunge, who redshirted in the 2018-19 season and played in only five games last season before suffering a knee injury, said he was just excited to get back on the court with “my brothers.
“It’s been a long road,’’ he said. “It had been more than a year since I played in a game so just to go out there and show what I can do felt really good.’’
The 6-foot-11 forward got emotional when asked about what the past week or two has been like.
“Kind of an insane situation,’’ he said. “I talked to my dad on Friday night and the next morning got the call that nobody wants to get. I had to go home and be strong for my family … To be able to play in a game and have that distraction for a night was really good for my family.
“I knew he was watching,’’ he said of his father, Dr. Mark Nunge. “It didn’t matter if he was here or not. He was watching.’’
Garza used the same word as McCaffery to describe Nunge’s performance: Incredible.
“His strength is so inspiring,’’ Garza said. “I think that was the biggest thing. We were so excited to be on the court together.’’
Garza again carried the Hawkeyes in the first half although he wasn’t quite as efficient as in a 41-point effort against Southern University last week. In that game, he didn’t miss a shot in the first half on his way to scoring 36 points. This time he was a more human 11 for 17 before halftime and had only 30 points at the break.
He now has scored 82 points in the first half in the Hawkeyes’ three games and is averaging a nation-leading 34 points per game.
Garza, who also had a team-high 10 rebounds, passed Matt Gatens to move into eighth place on Iowa’s career scoring list early in the game and scored 20 or more points for the 19th straight game, matching North Carolina State’s T.J. Warren for the longest such streak of the past 25 years.
The Hawkeyes led by as much as 30 points late in the first half but Western Illinois finished the half with a run, then continued to chip away at the lead in the second half.
The Leathernecks (0-1) got to within 61-46 on a 3-point field goal by former Pleasant Valley star Will Carius with just under 13 minutes remaining, but Garza countered with a 3-point play and the Hawkeyes took off from there.
They strung together a 22-2 scoring run that included 11 points by Nunge and several big plays by reserves Patrick McCaffery and Joe Toussaint. That ballooned the lead with 83-48.
“I thought that group with Patrick, Keegan (Murray), Joe T. and Jack was really special in that one stretch,’’ Coach McCaffery said.
Western Illinois shot just 30% from the field in the game and never recovered from a 4-for-24 effort to open the game.
Carius, a graduate transfer who previously played at Northern Michigan and Monmouth College, finished with 10 points in his NCAA Division I debut despite sitting out much of the first half in foul trouble.
He played the entire 20 minutes of the second half and said it was just fun to play in an arena he occasionally has visited as a spectator through the years.
“I think the last time I was here, I think they might have played Rutgers,'' he said. "It was my sophomore year at Northern Michigan and I was home on break. It was really cool just to be able to get to play against these guys on this floor. It was pretty exciting.’’
