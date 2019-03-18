TUCSON, Ariz. | Sam Rosevear and Alex Bearden hit doubles that combined for three RBIs to highlight a five-run bottom of the seventh inning as Macalester rallied for a 7-5 win over Buena Vista during college baseball action Monday afternoon.
Suffering its third straight loss, Buena Vista (5-7) played a game that included two ties and two lead changes. The Beavers pulled within 2-1 as Tyler Tennyson scored on Coleman Roberts’ groundout in the fourth inning, then took a 3-2 lead on Tyler Stoltze’s two-run double in the sixth.
Peyton Renning’s 2-for-5 slate included a two-run single in the ninth inning. Bryce Rheault was 2-for-5 while Nick Henrichs doubled.
Starting pitcher Casey Hendricks allowed an earned run, three hits and a walk while striking out seven in 5.1 innings. Tate Holmes, the first of four relievers, suffered the pitching loss, allowing three runs and three hits in two-thirds of an inning of work.
MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 8, WAYNE STATE 7: Minnesota Crookston improved to 3-0 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference following Monday afternoon’s victory at Omaha Westside High School.
Trailing 4-0, Wayne State (9-7, 0-3 NSIC) scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning, a frame highlighted by Kyle Thompson’s two-run home run. Landyn Swenson’s RBI double was part of a two-run top of the fourth for the Eagles, but the Wildcats received an RBI double from Jake Lorenzini and Brendan Madsen’s RBI single to creep within 6-5 in the bottom of the fourth.
Thompson’s second home run of the game and fourth of the season came in the bottom of the ninth. He was 4-for-5 with three RBIs while Colin Chick doubled and singled. Alex Logelin also doubled.