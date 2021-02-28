Macy Hajek scores first home goal in Morningside women's lacrosse history

SIOUX CITY — Macy Hajek entered her name in the Morningside record books on Sunday.
Hajek, a sophomore on the Mustangs women’s lacrosse team, scored the first home goal in program history, but her team lost 22-1 to the Cornell Rams.
Hajek scored her goal with 3 minutes, 57 seconds left in the first half, and it was an unassisted goal on the east end of Tom Rosen Field.
“I was so happy for her, because before that, the only girl to score a goal was Courtney Bokemper,” Mustangs coach Caitlyn St. Marie said. “Now, we have Macy who has a goal, and I know the team was, too. She left her mark on the field and people are going to remember that.”
The Mustangs helped Hajek set up the goal by moving the ball around on their side of the field. They successfully got the ball from the defensive end to the offensive end, and the Mustangs wanted to get on the board before halftime.
Hajek received the ball after a couple of passes, and the sophomore from Tyndall, South Dakota, took a crease shot while taking a Rams defender 1-on-1.
Hajek knew that she could get the ball past Rams goalkeeper Maddie Althoff if she shot the ball lower to the ground.
Hajek took that chance, and it worked, serving as the second-ever goal in the program’s history.
After she scored the goal, her fellow attackers gave her a hug, then as the teams returned back to midfield, her other teammates on the field wanted to congratulate Hajek.
She was also congratulated by her team in the postgame huddle.
“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I actually made the shot,’” Hajek said. “I was very excited. I don’t think about (the history) like that. I know we’re going to score a lot more goals. It’s exciting, and I know it boosts my confidence and it boosts my team’s confidence.”
The Mustangs took five shots against Cornell, which plays in the NCAA Division III Midwest Conference.
Four of those five shots were on goal. Alyssa Castillo took two shots on goal while Erin Georgesen had the fifth shot after Hajek’s goal.
The game on Sunday was the first time Morningside had taken the field since last season. The Mustangs were slated to open the program slate up in 2020, but after playing a 25-1 loss to Ottawa (Kan.) last March, the COVID-19 pandemic eliminated the rest of the Mustangs’ season.
The Mustangs were eager to play again, even in 30-degree weather with a little snow on the ground and a small, but encouraging crowd cheering on the Mustangs on the other side of the Tom Rosen Field fence.
“It felt so good being able to play again,” Hajek said. “To take the field, it was so fun and just play. We were still trying to learn some more things, so once we learned some more things, we were frustrated we couldn’t go out there and show what we learned. We put in the work and put in the best this season.”
The Mustangs are learning how to be more confident.
“A lot of us have the stick stills, but we’re still very timid,” Hajek said. “It does help to be out on the field and see how a game works. I think that’ll help. It’s a lot more fast-pace than I think a lot of us were expecting. It was a lot of fun to have some competition and not just practicing against each other.”
Going into 2021, St. Marie told the girls that they were going to play a 10-game conference schedule, and her players’ reactions were that they wanted to play as many games as they could.
“They were super eager to get out and play,” St. Marie said. “I think they were happy that I set this one up.”
Morningside is at home on Saturday against Ottawa.
Natalie Hunt served as the Mustangs’ goalkeeper, and she had nine saves on 31 Rams shots on goal.
Cornell’s Emily Beehler scored a game-high seven goals.