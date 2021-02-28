Macy Hajek scores first home goal in Morningside women's lacrosse history

After she scored the goal, her fellow attackers gave her a hug, then as the teams returned back to midfield, her other teammates on the field wanted to congratulate Hajek.

She was also congratulated by her team in the postgame huddle.

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I actually made the shot,’” Hajek said. “I was very excited. I don’t think about (the history) like that. I know we’re going to score a lot more goals. It’s exciting, and I know it boosts my confidence and it boosts my team’s confidence.”

The Mustangs took five shots against Cornell, which plays in the NCAA Division III Midwest Conference.

Four of those five shots were on goal. Alyssa Castillo took two shots on goal while Erin Georgesen had the fifth shot after Hajek’s goal.

The game on Sunday was the first time Morningside had taken the field since last season. The Mustangs were slated to open the program slate up in 2020, but after playing a 25-1 loss to Ottawa (Kan.) last March, the COVID-19 pandemic eliminated the rest of the Mustangs’ season.

The Mustangs were eager to play again, even in 30-degree weather with a little snow on the ground and a small, but encouraging crowd cheering on the Mustangs on the other side of the Tom Rosen Field fence.