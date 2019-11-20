Madelyn Deitchler makes her free throws as Briar Cliff beats Mount Marty

Deitchler also had to overcome one of her biggest fears: Making free throws.

She admitted once she missed a free throw, it can get in her head. Mount Marty wouldn’t let Deitchler avoid it.

Deitchler entered Wednesday’s game 6-of-20 at the line.

Deitchler made the Lancers pay for sending her to the line as she was 8-for-10 from the free-throw line.

“I’ve been a mental case, but I’m trying to get my head right at the line,” Deitchler said. “I know my shot is there, but once I miss one and I get in my head. Once I started making them … it felt good how not well I’ve been making them.”

Power agreed that seeing Deitchler having success at the line is a key moving forward.

“What was really nice to see was that she made her free throws down the stretch,” Power said. “She’s not really a good free throw shooter on the year, but when it mattered she stepped up and made her free throws.”

Over the last week, Power has installed a new man-to-man offense that will hopefully provide two things: Get Deitchler the ball more and create better looks.

Power thought both those things happened on Wednesday.