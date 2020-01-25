Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw breaks out of shooting slump in dominate win against Kansas

“She’s in a role that she probably wasn’t ready for,” Fennelly said. “She came from high school basketball to Big 12 basketball and is logging a lot of minutes. We’ve challenged her from day one. The other team doesn’t care that you’re a freshman — I don’t care that you’re a freshman — you have to play. If you feel sorry for yourself, it’s going to get worse.

“Adriana (Camber) and Ashley (Joens) did a great job with her and told her to get in the gym and just shoot. And that’s the great thing about basketball, we all still love to pick up the ball and shoot. It’s not a miserable thing to have to do. Sometimes you run away from it and say, ‘it’s just not my day.’ But sometimes you have to do more and do it on your own, and that’s what she did.”

Espenmiller-McGraw wasn’t the only Cyclone to have a strong shooting performance. As a team, Iowa State shot 58 percent from beyond the arc. Camber had 13 points on 4-4 shooting from 3-point range and Kristin Scott had 19 points on 7-11 shooting from the field.

The Cyclones played so well that Joens didn’t play in the fourth quarter.