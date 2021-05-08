Manning believes Campbell's focus on fundamentals will lead to better offense in 2021

Manning has been able to focus on his finer points of coaching as well, which he believes is translating to the players.

“It’s allowed for our players, as well as our coaching staff, to have a tremendous amount of growth to making sure the things that we’re coaching have a tremendous amount of detail in the way we want them to be coached,” Manning said. “We have to make sure we’re coaching the right fundamentals and techniques and finding different ways to apply those things to each individual player.”

Finding what works for each player has its challenges but Manning has been happy with how it worked out.

“It has challenged us to not be traditional in the sense where, ‘Hey, we do x,y and z here and you have to conform,’” Manning said. “But instead, ‘Hey, let’s look at all the different avenues we can take to teach the things that we need to teach most effectively for each player.’ That’s been exciting to do and watch with our players and coaches as we find different ways to teach and drill things in.

“Our goal is for the players to first understand and then provide a pathway to mastering those things.”