SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- In Briar Cliff's first two NAIA D-II men's national tournament games on Thursday and Friday, the Chargers got out to big leads against Olivet Nazarene and WVU Tech.
The Chargers held on against Olivet Nazarene and set a tournament record for 3-pointers made in the blowout win against No. 1 WVU Tech.
On Saturday in the Elite Eight game against Marian, the Chargers weren't able to get out to same big advantage early.
The Chargers did score the first two points of the game after two free throws by Kyle Boerhave. Briar Cliff also had a 10-9 lead with 15:55 remaining after a bucket by senior Jay Wolfe.
Thirteen seconds later, T.J. Henderson hit a 3-pointer to put Marian ahead and the Knights took control of the game.
At the 10:25 minute mark of the first half, Marian went up by 12 points and the Knights lead never fell under those 12 points. The Chargers were in a 17-point hole by halftime and Marian didn't allow them to dig out of it as the Knights ended Briar Cliff's season with a 105-66 victory at the Sanford Pentagon.
Marion shot 62.3 percent (38-of-61) in the win as Briar Cliff, which was a No. 5 seed, ends the season with a 22-9 record.
"Tonight, I think we ran into a buzzsaw. That's a really good basketball team. They are a really hard team to come back on," Briar Cliff coach Mark Svagera said. "We dug ourselves a hole in the first half and they are so efficient offensively. They make you pay for every single mistake. We just got in that hole and we couldn't dig out of it."
I can't fault my guys. They played hard until the very end which is exactly what I expect out of them because they've been doing it all season long. It's a tough pill to swallow any time the season is over."
It's the third time in the past four seasons that Briar Cliff has played in an Elite Eight game.
It was the final game for seniors Jay Wolfe, Nic Lutmer, Jeffrey Daubanton, Lucas Webner, Jonathan Conyers and Erich Erdman.
"We have a big group of seniors who have been instrumental in our program the last four years," Svagera said. "So it makes it hard knowing that those guy are going to be gone."
Wolfe scored a game-high 32 points on 10-of-17 shooting. He was 8-of-8 from the free throw line and was 4-of-7 from behind the arc. He also had six rebounds and four assists.
Wolfe averaged 22.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game and he also had 105 assists and hit 71 3-pointers. He shot 57.4 percent from the field and 47.7 percent from behind the arc. Wolfe was also an 85.5 percent free throw shooting on 145 attempts.
Wolfe was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference player of the year.
Erdman suffered a sever ankle injury after the 10th game of the season and was one of the best players in the GPAC, averaging 21.3 points per game. He was cleared to jog a couple of weeks ago and played the final 30 seconds of all three games at the national tournament.
Erdman hit a three-pointer in Saturday's loss.
Austin Roetman finished with 11 points off the bench.
After hitting a tournament record 20 3-pointers the game before, Briar Cliff hit 11 3-pointers but six of those came in the first half as the Chargers were 5-of-16 from behind the arc in the second half. Briar Cliff shot 39.2 percent (20-of-51) from the field.
"Final score aside, I am really proud of our guys. A lot of people probably wrote us off a few months ago when Erich got hurt and this group just stuck together, they kept fighting and kept getting better," Svagera said. "We talked about being our best at the end of the year and I think we showed that we were. To come up here as a five-seed and make it to the Elite Eight for the third time in four years, I think that's really impressive.
"That's what I will remember about this group and it's a group that I am incredible proud of. I can't say that enough, how proud I am of these guys with the season they had and what they did."