Marian wins first ever NAIA volleyball title

SIOUX CITY -- Marian didn’t even win a conference title this season - regular season or tournament title.
The 11th-ranked Knights advanced to the NAIA national tournament based on being the Crossroads League Tournament runner-up.
But Marian coach Ashlee Pritchard knew she had a special team this season. Once the Knights advanced out of pool play for the first time ever, Marian powered its way to the national title match, only losing two sets from the Round of 16 through the semifinals.
The dominance continued in the title match as the Knights hit .230 and swept Westmont 25-20, 25-20, 25-21 to claim the program’s first-ever championship on Saturday at the Tyson Events Center.
“It is such a great feeling. It’s a very special team,” Pritchard said. “From day one, this team was all about each other and not about themselves. It really showed tonight, it really showed this week.”
While Pritchard knew she had a special team, the first goal was to get out of pool play since the Knights fell four points of that goal last season in their second-ever trip to nationals.
“We knew we had a good team,” Pritchard said. “That was always in the back of our heads, we wanted to get out of pool play and once we got that accomplished, we knew the sky was the limit. They were bought in and gave it everything they had every single point.”
It was a long journey for Pritchard, who is in her eighth season as the head coach. She had to build up the program and got Marian to the national tournament for the first time three seasons ago.
She’s now built Marian into a national champion.
“I appreciate the administration being patient with me as we’ve been able to build what we wanted to do,” Pritchard said. “It took a lot of time, it took a lot of hard effort. I’ve got an amazing family behind me. My husband has been with me every step of the way and I have a two-month old baby that is here with me and my came down to help keep me together.
“It’s truly a team effort from the fans, the parents that were able to come. We are truly a Marian volleyball family.”
Marian went on an 8-2 run in the first set to go up 16-11 and went on to win it 25-20.
Then the Knights built a small cushion late in the second set and a 3-0 run gave Marian a 25-20 victory
Marian grabbed an early 10-7 lead in the third set and completed the title run with a 25-21 victory.
Skyler Van Note, who was the MVP of the tournament, led Marian with 20 kills. Madi Heffron had 21 assists and Megan Hawley had 15 digs.
Northwestern’s Anna Wedel and Lacey Wacker were both named to the national tournament team after the Red Raiders made their first run to the quarterfinals since 2010.