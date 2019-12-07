Marian wins first ever NAIA volleyball title

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It was a long journey for Pritchard, who is in her eighth season as the head coach. She had to build up the program and got Marian to the national tournament for the first time three seasons ago.

She’s now built Marian into a national champion.

“I appreciate the administration being patient with me as we’ve been able to build what we wanted to do,” Pritchard said. “It took a lot of time, it took a lot of hard effort. I’ve got an amazing family behind me. My husband has been with me every step of the way and I have a two-month old baby that is here with me and my came down to help keep me together.

“It’s truly a team effort from the fans, the parents that were able to come. We are truly a Marian volleyball family.”

Marian went on an 8-2 run in the first set to go up 16-11 and went on to win it 25-20.

Then the Knights built a small cushion late in the second set and a 3-0 run gave Marian a 25-20 victory

Marian grabbed an early 10-7 lead in the third set and completed the title run with a 25-21 victory.

Skyler Van Note, who was the MVP of the tournament, led Marian with 20 kills. Madi Heffron had 21 assists and Megan Hawley had 15 digs.

Northwestern’s Anna Wedel and Lacey Wacker were both named to the national tournament team after the Red Raiders made their first run to the quarterfinals since 2010.

