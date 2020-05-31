Mark Farley in no rush to bring Panthers back to campus

And although the NCAA announced it was lifting a moratorium on voluntary workouts on college campuses May 20, with June 1 being the first day programs could start, Farley and UNI’s administration are still working out the details.

Among those questions are: Where will athletes live? How will they enter and exit buildings? And if an athlete develops symptoms of COVID-19, what will be the process to make sure it doesn’t spread? Those items are just a small part of a huge safety checklist the entire UNI administration is pouring over.

“You have to appreciate everyone working on this to make our university and our community safe,” Farley said. “You don’t have to be the first one out of the gate, and I think our administration is doing an exceptional job. When we are ready to go we are going to be ready because of the work they’ve done.”

Farley doesn’t have a date for when the Panthers will be back on campus. Mid-June would be an extraordinary accomplishment, he says.

Work in progress: From the coaching staff to the student-athletes, work to prepare for the 2020 season has not stopped despite the fact nobody has been on campus for nearly 60 days.

The athletes have gotten creative to keep working out.