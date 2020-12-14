'Marvelous' - Ex Iowa State coach wowed by Cyclones success

"Those are Hall of Fame guys now," Walden said. "It wasn't like we were playing a pack of dogs."

Walden beat Oklahoma in 1990 and Nebraska in '92, but success was a one-week proposition. He was 28-57-3 in his eight seasons with his only winning campaign in 1989, when the Cyclones were 6-5.

Walden said Campbell is sustaining success in a conference every bit as tough as the Big Eight was in the early 1990s.

"The coaches at Oklahoma are just as good," Walden said, "and programs like Oklahoma and Texas, it doesn't matter who goes there. You really have to be a bad coach to screw that up. Those schools don't wander away from winning very often. Now you add a TCU, a Baylor at certain times. You're damn right there's good football teams in that league. What he's doing is marvelous."

Walden said Campbell proved his coaching chops at Toledo, and he showed up with the right plan for Iowa State. Campbell benefits from new facilities, Walden said, and his staff have been aggressive in mining prospects nationally. He also has engendered buy-in for a culture emphasizing player development and patience.

Walden said he watched Iowa State's come-from-behind win at Texas last week like any other Cyclones fan.