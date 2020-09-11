Masks required at all Great Plains Athletic Conference fall events

Sanitation stations will be placed throughout athletic facilities.

Spectators are prohibited from bringing outside food and beverages into events. Concessions will not be available for volleyball games this fall but will be available and offered for football through Sioux City Community School District.

BRIAR CLIFF

Policies for football are not listed yet but spectators will be expected to socially distance from groups/individuals during football contests and there could be a limit on the number of fans.

All spectators at BCU athletic events are required to complete an electronic confidential health screening form via Charger Health Check on the day of the event. To access the screening, send a text message to 58052. The user will receive an automated reply with the link to the screening. After completion of the form, a green pass indicates a spectator can attend and they will receive an email confirmation. Yellow and red passes will not be allowed entry.

Spectator capacity at the Newman Flanagan Center will be limited. Participating BCU student-athletes and coaches will be allocated four tickets for family and friends. Visitors on the list will pay admission at the gate when checking in. Visiting teams will be allocated 50 tickets.