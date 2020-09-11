Masks required at all Great Plains Athletic Conference fall events

Each member of the Great Plains Athletic Conference has released the fan protocols for the fall season.
Each guide can be found on the GPAC website.
Each school could come up with its own guidelines after consulting with their area health departments but there is one rule the GPAC did put in place and that's masks are required at all events this fall.
Also, if you are not feeling well or feeling under the weather, please do not attend events.
MORNINGSIDE
All spectators are expected to maintain six feet of physical distance from other individuals and groups while on Morningside's campus. Groups may choose to sit together but should be mindful of physical distancing from other individuals and groups. Al
Tailgating on Morningside's property will be prohibited through January 2021. Security will remove individuals found in violation of this guideline.
Morningside plans to restrict capacity to 60 percent in its on-campus athletic facilities. That equates to 6,000 fans at Elwood Olsen Stadium and 2,100 in Allee Gymnasium. Based on typical attendance patterns, Morningside does not expect these capacities to be exceeded at fall sports events. Morningside does reserve the right to implement additional attendance restrictions should local or state guidance change. Gates will open 60 minutes prior to athletic competitions.
Sanitation stations will be placed throughout athletic facilities.
Spectators are prohibited from bringing outside food and beverages into events. Concessions will not be available for volleyball games this fall but will be available and offered for football through Sioux City Community School District.
BRIAR CLIFF
Policies for football are not listed yet but spectators will be expected to socially distance from groups/individuals during football contests and there could be a limit on the number of fans.
All spectators at BCU athletic events are required to complete an electronic confidential health screening form via Charger Health Check on the day of the event. To access the screening, send a text message to 58052. The user will receive an automated reply with the link to the screening. After completion of the form, a green pass indicates a spectator can attend and they will receive an email confirmation. Yellow and red passes will not be allowed entry.
Spectator capacity at the Newman Flanagan Center will be limited. Participating BCU student-athletes and coaches will be allocated four tickets for family and friends. Visitors on the list will pay admission at the gate when checking in. Visiting teams will be allocated 50 tickets.
The first 75 students will be allowed entry with their BCU ID. General admission capacity for the public will be limited to 150. Gold seat season ticket sales will be limited and all gold seat holders for the 2020-21 season will be guaranteed entry for every volleyball and basketball contest. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the start of the contest.
The concessions stand will be closed. Vending options will be available.
There will be no limit on the number of spectators in attendance for soccer matches. Spectators are required to bring their own seating to Fabor Field since the bleachers will be removed.
NORTHWESTERN
Attendance will be limited to 50 percent capacity of the provided seating at all venues. Hand sanitizing stations will be available to fans throughout the venue. Family groups are asked to sit together and maintain physical distance between themselves and other fans.
Tailgating will not be permitted on campus.
For De Valois Stadium, entrances will be open 90 minutes prior to kickoff.
For Bultman Gym, entrances will open 30 minutes before junior varsity volleyball matches and one hour before basketball contests.
For soccer, fans are encouraged to bring their own seating and to use the west sideline.
DORDT
Dordt is releasing guidelines week-by-week.
This past week for volleyball, fans could arrive 30 minutes before the match began. All spectators had their temperature checked prior to attendance. Concessions were not available. There are water bottle filling stations in the west lobby of the gym.
Dordt student seating was limited to 75 students with tickets distributed before the match. Visiting teams were allotted space for 50 individuals. Dordt fans were limited to 125 individuals with tickets distributed to player parents/families.
No ticket, no entry.
For soccer, there was 50 percent seating capacity in the bleachers. Fans could bring their own chairs for field level seating on the south side.
Football guidelines are not set since Dordt is on the road this week and the Defenders home opener next week against Jamestown was postponed.
OTHER SCHOOLS
The guidelines for the other GPAC schools can be found on the GPAC Fan Protocol site.
