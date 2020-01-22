Matt Lubick arrives in Lincoln to start as new Huskers offensive coordinator

Matt Lubick once upon a time went to school to be a dentist.
Up until last week, he’d been in business at a credit union in Fort Collins, Colorado, for the better part of a year.
Really, though, Lubick is a football coach at heart — the son of a legend and a 25-year veteran in his own right now — and he said earlier this week on the Husker Sports Nightly radio program that he’s glad to be back coaching as Nebraska’s new offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.
“I’m excited to get going and I can’t wait to get started,” said the 47-year-old Lubick, who was officially announced as a member of Nebraska’s staff on Friday. "... I’m very fortunate. I’ve been in some good places with some great coaches who have been instrumental in my life and my way of thinking about things.”
He counts Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, with whom he worked at Oregon from 2013-15, squarely among that group of coaches.
“I have the utmost respect for him as a person and a football coach,” Lubick said. … “We did a lot of things very closely (at Oregon), and I think he’s the best in the business. He’s a great guy to work for and he motivated me with his work ethic, and he’s just so easy to work with, so to be able to be reunited with a call like that is just pretty cool.”
You have free articles remaining.
Lubick said he felt like he could use a break from football after spending 2016 at Oregon following Frost’s departure and then 2017 and 2018 as Washington’s co-offensive coordinator, so he took a job back home in Fort Collins, where he could be around his family.
“I enjoyed it, and the people here in town were amazing, but I really missed football, especially once the season started,” Lubick said. “So I still studied a ton of football, watched a ton of games and I feel very fortunate I got an opportunity to get back into it.”
Lubick and Frost have similar football philosophies and coached the same system at Oregon.
“You’re always trying to improve your system and looking for ways to enhance it,” Lubick said. “When he left, we still always compared notes and stayed in touch and basically both of us have tried to get better."
Lubick arrived in Lincoln on Wednesday, then started out on the recruiting trail. He’s scheduled to visit some schools in the area but said, “wherever they want me, I’ll be there.”
At the same time, the newest member of Nebraska’s coaching staff said the most important thing between now and the beginning of spring ball is to start to get to know his new players.
“I don’t think there’s anything more important,” Lubick said. “The best coaches that I’ve been around are the ones that connect with their players. Not necessarily the smartest, but the ones that can connect. The players — they generally can figure out if you care about them, and that takes time. That’s not just going to happen Day 1. That’s building trust and we build trust and build relationships by having one-on-one conversations and spending time.
“There’s nothing more important than that, but it’s something that’s going to take some time. I can’t wait to get started. That’s why I got into this business. The thing I missed the most about coaching is the relationships. That’s the best part.”