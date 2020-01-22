Matt Lubick arrives in Lincoln to start as new Huskers offensive coordinator

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lubick said he felt like he could use a break from football after spending 2016 at Oregon following Frost’s departure and then 2017 and 2018 as Washington’s co-offensive coordinator, so he took a job back home in Fort Collins, where he could be around his family.

“I enjoyed it, and the people here in town were amazing, but I really missed football, especially once the season started,” Lubick said. “So I still studied a ton of football, watched a ton of games and I feel very fortunate I got an opportunity to get back into it.”

Lubick and Frost have similar football philosophies and coached the same system at Oregon.

“You’re always trying to improve your system and looking for ways to enhance it,” Lubick said. “When he left, we still always compared notes and stayed in touch and basically both of us have tried to get better."

Lubick arrived in Lincoln on Wednesday, then started out on the recruiting trail. He’s scheduled to visit some schools in the area but said, “wherever they want me, I’ll be there.”

At the same time, the newest member of Nebraska’s coaching staff said the most important thing between now and the beginning of spring ball is to start to get to know his new players.